Medical Marketing Whiz Announces Strategic Partnership with JAW Dropping Designs to Revolutionize Medical Website Mgmt
Medical Marketing Whiz partners with JAW Dropping Designs, allowing doctors to experience exceptional customer support and increased marketing ROI.
By combining our expertise in healthcare marketing with JAW’s proficiency in website design and management, we are setting a new standard for what doctors can expect from their marketing partners.”CANTON, MI, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [Medical Marketing Whiz, a leader in healthcare marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership with JAW Dropping Designs, an acclaimed medical website design and management firm. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the healthcare marketing industry by providing comprehensive website hosting, security, design, and optimization services at an unparalleled value.
Through this partnership, Medical Marketing Whiz is set to offer an extensive suite of website management solutions tailored specifically for the medical community. Doctors and healthcare professionals can now enjoy significant savings, potentially thousands of dollars in marketing expenses annually, while benefiting from a state-of-the-art online presence.
“Our alliance with JAW Dropping Designs represents our commitment to continuously enhance the value we deliver to our clients,” said Lori Werner, Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. “By combining our expertise in healthcare marketing with JAW’s proficiency in website design and management, we are setting a new standard for what doctors can expect from their marketing partners.”
The partnership will empower Medical Marketing Whiz to seamlessly integrate essential elements into medical websites, such as e-book lead magnets, webinars, live social media feeds, patient education events, and podcast episodes. This holistic approach ensures that medical professionals can effectively engage with their audience, expand their reach, and enhance patient care through dynamic and interactive online platforms.
“We are excited to work alongside Medical Marketing Whiz and bring our specialized website design and management services to the forefront of the medical industry,” said Jess Whiteaker, Founder of JAW Dropping Designs. “Together, we are dedicated to helping doctors and healthcare providers not only save on their marketing spend but also to create more impactful and patient-centric online experiences.”
For more information about the partnership and the services offered, please visit Medical Marketing Whiz’s Website.
About Medical Marketing Whiz
Medical Marketing Whiz is a leading healthcare marketing agency, specializing in helping doctors and medical practices grow their patient base and expand their services. With a focus on innovative and effective marketing strategies, Medical Marketing Whiz is dedicated to ensuring the success of its clients in the competitive healthcare market.
About JAW Dropping Designs
JAW Dropping Designs is a top-tier web design and management company, specializing in creating and maintaining high-quality, engaging websites for the medical community. With a focus on cutting-edge design and user experience, JAW Dropping Designs supports healthcare professionals in achieving their online communication and marketing goals.
