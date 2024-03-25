Fast Photonics USA to open manufacturing facility to meet growing demand for USA made optical modules
Facility located in Richardson, Texas, USA
By having a presence in the USA, we will deliver more to our customers, interact with them and align our product development more with their unique needs.”RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Photonics USA, an advanced high speed optical transceiver manufacturer, today announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Richardson, Texas USA. The extensive facility covers 20,000 sq ft with the ability to expand to 100,000 sq ft. The operation will utilize state-of-the-art robotic manufacturing and testing techniques and will offer price competitive products at high production volumes. Fast Photonics’ specialization in high-speed photonic products positions the company to supply critical components for the nationwide broadband infrastructure upgrade. The products produced at the facility include 100G to 1.6T Optical Transceivers and Active Optical Cables (AOC) for telecom and datacom applications.
— Eric Liu, General Manager, Fast Photonics USA
The establishment of this facility is a direct result of the growing demand from customers for USA manufactured optical modules. As the first optical transceiver manufacturer to undertake “Made in the USA” manufacturing, Fast Photonics offers full compliance with TAA and the Build America, Buy America Act.
“All customers want the same, no matter where they are located, they want to be supported locally,” stated Eric Liu, General Manager of Fast Photonics USA. “By having a presence in the USA, we will deliver more to our customers, interact with them and align our product development more with their unique needs.”
About Fast Photonics USA
Fast Photonics USA is an advanced photonics manufacturer committed to USA based manufacturing of high-speed optical transceivers and subassemblies. With facilities located near Dallas, TX USA employs cutting-edge clean rooms equipped with precision assembly, alignment, testing and inspection equipment. Our technical experts and manufacturing engineers collaborate to fabricate intricate optical components and modules. The facility's automation systems streamline the assembly process and enhance production efficiency. Rigorous quality control measures, including stringent testing protocols, ensure high performance of each optical transceiver that rolls from the assembly line. This facility plays a pivotal role in maintaining the highest standards of manufacturing excellence.
