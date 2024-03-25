Fast Photonics Highlights Optical Transceivers and Linear Pluggable Optical (LPO) Modules at OFC 2024
The Fast Photonics team is looking forward to showcasing our technologies at OFC 2024 and are excited to discuss this with customers at the event.”RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Photonics USA, an advanced high speed optical transceiver manufacturer, will be exhibiting at OFC 2024 in San Diego, CA from 26-28 March 2024. Fast Photonics specializes in developing transceivers from 10G to 800G and beyond, with fully automated state-of-the-art facilities, enabling us to deliver high quality products on a mass production scale.
Fast Photonics will showcase:
- Linear Pluggable Optical (LPO) Modules supporting 400G/800G Data Rates. The modules are available in multiple form factors including OSFP, QSFP-DD and QSFP112. This product offering offers our customers significant benefits over DSP based modules in short reach applications, such as power savings, low device latency and per module cost savings.
- Recently released 400G QSFP112 and OSFP DR4 Optical Transceivers which are offered in both single mode and multi-mode variants and designed to meet the OIF and MSA requirements. All variants will meet the most stringent operational conditions and are suitable for both data center and telecom applications.
“The Fast Photonics team is looking forward to showcasing our technologies at well-known industry event OFC 2024,” stated Anthony Musto, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Fast Photonics USA. “We are pleased to be the first optical transceiver manufacturer to undertake “Made in the USA” manufacturing, which is fully compliant with the TAA and the Build America, Buy America Act, and are excited to discuss this with customers at the event.”
About Fast Photonics USA
Fast Photonics USA is an advanced photonics manufacturer committed to USA based manufacturing of high-speed optical transceivers and subassemblies. With facilities located near Dallas, TX USA employs cutting-edge clean rooms equipped with precision assembly, alignment, testing and inspection equipment. Our technical experts and manufacturing engineers collaborate to fabricate intricate optical components and modules. The facility's automation systems streamline the assembly process and enhance production efficiency. Rigorous quality control measures, including stringent testing protocols, ensure high performance of each optical transceiver that rolls from the assembly line. This facility plays a pivotal role in maintaining the highest standards of manufacturing excellence.
