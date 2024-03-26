Entries open for the 14th MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq celebrating top infrastructure projects in MENA.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEED Projects Awards calls for entries

Celebrating the most accomplished infrastructure and construction projects in the Mena region

The 14th MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq – honouring excellence in the construction and infrastructure industry – is excited to announce the opening of entries for its upcoming event.

The awards recognize the outstanding projects completed in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region over the preceding twelve-month period (1 July 2023 until 30 June 2024), highlighting the exceptional achievements and advancements made in the region’s infrastructure landscape.

As a longstanding platform for the recognition of project excellence, the MEED Projects Awards have become a leading stamp of quality and achievement for anyone operating in the MENA projects sector.

The MEED Projects Awards also provide a prestigious platform for the industry leaders, developers, architects, engineers and contractors behind the region’s projects jewels to spotlight their achievements.

The awards recognise the excellence and quality of projects across the construction element of project delivery, the value and quality of a project throughout its entire life cycle, execution from the design concept to engineering and construction and its wider contribution to society and the environment.

The Mena region is a cutting edge for global infrastructure development and innovation, and the projects highlighted at the MEED Projects Awards reflect the extraordinary developments underway across the region, including in dynamic markets such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and others.

The MEED Projects Awards invites companies to showcase their exceptional work by entering their most accomplished projects – schemes that set new standards in terms of aesthetic and technical achievement, technology introduction and commitment to sustainability – for judging.

The awards are ultimately presided over by an independent panel of over 40 industry experts who will evaluate the entries based on their merit in the light of the competition.

“We are delighted to invite entries for the MEED Projects Awards in association with Mashreq 2024, specifically focusing on the remarkable projects completed in the last year. This is an opportunity to celebrate the excellence and contributions of the companies that have played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s infrastructure,” said Sonia Kerrigan, Senior Commercial Director at MEED.

The 2023 edition witnessed over 250+ entries, 90 National Winners & Finalists, and 25 MENA Winners.

The 14th MEED Projects Awards ceremony will take place on 22 November 2024 in Dubai, bringing together industry leaders, stakeholders, and professionals to celebrate the remarkable projects and their impact on the region’s development.

Companies interested in entering their projects can visit https://meedprojectsawards2024.awardstage.com/#!/p1 for more information or contact Marissa Bautista at Marissa.Bautista@meed.com

About MEED

MEED is a business intelligence media brand for senior management that operates the MEED.com website and MEED Business Review publication. It also organises the Retail Banker International Asia Trailblazer Awards, MEED Projects Awards, Saudi Giga Projects & MENA Construction Summit

MEED also operates MEED Projects, the Middle East’s premium project tracking database, and MEED Premium Insight Reports, which provides tailored research. Established in 1957, MEED has become the Middle East’s most trusted source of business information, delivering integral intelligence for 67 years.