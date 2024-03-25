Fleetmaxx Solutions announces Vanaways partnership

Fleetmaxx Solutions announces Vanaways partnership

Coredlle and Liam at the partnership launch

Fleetmaxx Solutions announces Vanaways partnership

Cordelle and Liam celebrating the pnew partnership

Fleetmaxx Solutions announces Vanaways partnership

Lian and Coredlle at the Vanaways head office

Fleetmaxx Solutions announces Vanaways partnership

Liam and Coredlle

Our partnership with Vanaways reflects our dedication to offering reliable and efficient fleet management solutions.””
— Sue Florence. Director, Fleetmaxx

MOTHERWELL, LANARKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDON, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- End to end support for customers
As a subsidiary of Oilfast with a vast network of over 50,000 customers across the UK, Fleetmaxx Solutions will now promote Vanaways as a preferred van supplier. In reciprocation, Vanaways will endorse Fleetmaxx to its clientele as the recommended fleet support provider, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including fuel cards, tracking solutions, and EV charging.

Liam Nicholas, Business Development Director (Pictured) at Vanaways, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,

“This collaboration presents a tremendous opportunity for our business and, more importantly, for our customers. We are committed to providing end-to-end support throughout the fleet ownership journey, and partnering with Fleetmaxx enables us to offer potential cost-saving solutions at every step.”

Delivering exceptional value to customers
Both companies share a common mission of challenging the status quo and delivering exceptional value to their customers. By aligning their values and goals, Vanaways and Fleetmaxx aim to establish a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship.

Fleetmaxx, established in 2018 by former directors of corporate fuel card businesses Sue Florence and Rob Webb, has rapidly expanded its operations from its headquarters in Motherwell, Scotland, to four additional offices across the UK. Specialising in providing fuel cards accepted at over 3,500 filling stations nationwide, Fleetmaxx caters to a diverse range of businesses, from small independent ventures to larger enterprises with extensive fleets.

Sue Florence at Fleetmaxx emphasised the importance of quality service and customer satisfaction, stating,

“Our partnership with Vanaways reflects our dedication to offering reliable and efficient fleet management solutions. By working closely with our customers and leveraging our expertise, we are confident that we can drive further growth opportunities for Vanaways while enhancing our own service offerings.”

Real value and benefits to all our customers

Cordelle Gaffney, Business Development Manager (Pictured) at Fleetmaxx, added,

“We are all very excited about this new partnership as both companies have products and services that offer real value and will be of real benefit to all our customers.”

Meanwhile, Vanaways has experienced remarkable growth, with increased turnover and staff numbers in recent years. With a focus on digitalised sales processes and a vast network of suppliers, the company is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The partnership between Vanaways and Fleetmaxx represents a strategic alliance aimed at delivering unparalleled value and support to businesses across the UK. As both companies continue to expand and innovate, customers can expect enhanced services and greater convenience in fleet management.

steve clarke
Fleetmaxx Solutions
+44 1367 704910
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Fleetmaxx Solutions announces Vanaways partnership

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
steve clarke
Fleetmaxx Solutions
+44 1367 704910
Company/Organization
Oilfast Group
Nethan Street
Motherwell, ML1 3TF
United Kingdom
+44 7876 872810
Visit Newsroom
About

Steve Clarke's unrivalled marketing knowledge of the fleet & fuel card business has been developed over the past 12 years as Marketing Manager at Fuel Card Services and his in-depth experience is now being utilised at his role with OILFAST. He is responsible for the marketing of all the Oilfast Group Businesses, including Oilfast, OilMaxx, Fletmaxx Solutions, Vector Communications & Fleetloc8. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Joining Oilfast in 2020, Steve’s goal is to be part of a business that truly adds value to its customers, delivers customer promises against a clear set of values and is proud to be part of a team that appreciates and motivates its employees. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Steve has sharply focused vision for building and creating a successful marketing function "It is not rocket science," he says. "It’s my role to find out what customers want, then introduce them to an unbeatable choice of products and solutions, providing impartial advice and personal service from named account managers and more. Everyone at Oilfast works very hard to deliver exactly what each customer needs from their fleet & fuel management supplier, great service, real savings and the security of working with a trusted partner." ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Steve’s previous role at Fuel Card Services, [2008-2019], was to build an outstanding, profitable fuel card provider, starting from scratch. Setting out with just an office, a computer and a telephone - and years of fuel card experience, backed by excellent relationships with all of the major fuel companies, he launched The Fuelcard People. This much loved brand, now has many years under its belt as one of the best known names in the fuel card sector. Uninterrupted growth soon meant a complete relocation into larger offices, then expansion into additional premises. From a standing start, Steve has built a dedicated, expert team of 25 fuel card professionals, helping tens of thousands of customers with dedicated personal service. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Having met his original objectives and with a change in businesses priorities and ethos at FCS, Steve decided to put his experience and talents to work for OILFAST.

More From This Author
Fleetmaxx Solutions announces Vanaways partnership
Fleetmaxx Solutions launches new website, showcasing comprehensive fuel and fleet services
Fleetmaxx Solutions Introduces Fleetblue, Its UK-manufactured Licensed AdBlue® in Convenient 5L Containers.
View All Stories From This Author