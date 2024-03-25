Fleetmaxx Solutions announces Vanaways partnership

Coredlle and Liam at the partnership launch Cordelle and Liam celebrating the pnew partnership Lian and Coredlle at the Vanaways head office Liam and Coredlle

MOTHERWELL, LANARKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDON, March 25, 2024 -- End to end support for customers

As a subsidiary of Oilfast with a vast network of over 50,000 customers across the UK, Fleetmaxx Solutions will now promote Vanaways as a preferred van supplier. In reciprocation, Vanaways will endorse Fleetmaxx to its clientele as the recommended fleet support provider, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including fuel cards, tracking solutions, and EV charging.

Liam Nicholas, Business Development Director (Pictured) at Vanaways, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,

“This collaboration presents a tremendous opportunity for our business and, more importantly, for our customers. We are committed to providing end-to-end support throughout the fleet ownership journey, and partnering with Fleetmaxx enables us to offer potential cost-saving solutions at every step.”

Delivering exceptional value to customers

Both companies share a common mission of challenging the status quo and delivering exceptional value to their customers. By aligning their values and goals, Vanaways and Fleetmaxx aim to establish a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship.

Fleetmaxx, established in 2018 by former directors of corporate fuel card businesses Sue Florence and Rob Webb, has rapidly expanded its operations from its headquarters in Motherwell, Scotland, to four additional offices across the UK. Specialising in providing fuel cards accepted at over 3,500 filling stations nationwide, Fleetmaxx caters to a diverse range of businesses, from small independent ventures to larger enterprises with extensive fleets.

Sue Florence at Fleetmaxx emphasised the importance of quality service and customer satisfaction, stating,

“Our partnership with Vanaways reflects our dedication to offering reliable and efficient fleet management solutions. By working closely with our customers and leveraging our expertise, we are confident that we can drive further growth opportunities for Vanaways while enhancing our own service offerings.”

Real value and benefits to all our customers

Cordelle Gaffney, Business Development Manager (Pictured) at Fleetmaxx, added,

“We are all very excited about this new partnership as both companies have products and services that offer real value and will be of real benefit to all our customers.”

Meanwhile, Vanaways has experienced remarkable growth, with increased turnover and staff numbers in recent years. With a focus on digitalised sales processes and a vast network of suppliers, the company is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The partnership between Vanaways and Fleetmaxx represents a strategic alliance aimed at delivering unparalleled value and support to businesses across the UK. As both companies continue to expand and innovate, customers can expect enhanced services and greater convenience in fleet management.