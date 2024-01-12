Fleetmaxx Solutions launches new website, showcasing comprehensive fuel and fleet services

Leading UK fuel card provider expands online presence to showcase diverse product portfolio

While Fleetmaxx is recognised for its fuel cards that have helped businesses save significantly on diesel and petrol costs, the new website focuses on additional services that amplify cost efficiency.”
UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fleetmaxx Solutions, a growing name in providing fuel cards for UK businesses, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, www.fleetmaxxsolutions.co.uk, offering an enhanced platform to explore a comprehensive suite of fuel and fleet services. This strategic move reflects Fleetmaxx's commitment to providing businesses with a one-stop solution for fuel management and fleet-related needs.

Savings beyond fuel:
While Fleetmaxx is recognised for its fuel cards that have helped businesses save significantly on diesel and petrol costs, the new website brings into focus additional services that amplify cost efficiency. One of the highlights of Fleetmaxx's expanded range of services is its own manufactured licensed AdBlue®, Fleetblue, enabling businesses to save up to 50% on forecourt prices by procuring directly from a UK manufacturer.

Embracing the electric revolution:
Fleetmaxx Solutions takes a bold step towards a sustainable future by introducing EV charge cards. These cards facilitate seamless charging for drivers on the go, making electric vehicle (EV) ownership more convenient. Furthermore, the business homecharge service is designed to assist in charging EVs used for work at home, unlocking savings of up to 60% on charging costs.

Efficiency at every turn:
Fleetmaxx's commitment to optimising fleet operations is evident in its tracking and telematics services, offering 24/7 visibility of vehicles. This enhances operational efficiency and reduces costs by encouraging improved driver behaviours.

Diverse services tailored for your business:
Beyond fuel-related solutions, Fleetmaxx Solutions' new website showcases an array of additional services to cater to the needs of businesses. Fleetmaxx aims to be the go-to partner for organisations seeking comprehensive fleet management solutions, from business communications and insurance to vehicle leasing and route optimisation.

Innovation in your driver's pocket:
Fleetmaxx introduces the Driver's Walk Wound Compliance App, a user-friendly tool streamlining compliance processes, making fleet management more accessible and efficient.

Consultative approach to fleet management:
For businesses seeking expert guidance, Fleetmaxx offers transport consultancy services, ensuring clients receive tailored solutions aligned with industry best practices.

About Fleetmaxx Solutions:
Fleetmaxx Solutions has become a leading name in the UK fuel card industry, empowering businesses with innovative solutions to optimise their fleet operations. With a commitment to continuous improvement, Fleetmaxx aims to be the trusted partner for businesses seeking cost-effective and sustainable fleet and fuel management solutions.


About

Steve Clarke's unrivalled marketing knowledge of the fleet & fuel card business has been developed over the past 12 years as Marketing Manager at Fuel Card Services and his in-depth experience is now being utilised at his role with OILFAST. He is responsible for the marketing of all the Oilfast Group Businesses, including Oilfast, OilMaxx, Fletmaxx Solutions, Vector Communications & Fleetloc8. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Joining Oilfast in 2020, Steve’s goal is to be part of a business that truly adds value to its customers, delivers customer promises against a clear set of values and is proud to be part of a team that appreciates and motivates its employees. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Steve has sharply focused vision for building and creating a successful marketing function "It is not rocket science," he says. "It’s my role to find out what customers want, then introduce them to an unbeatable choice of products and solutions, providing impartial advice and personal service from named account managers and more. Everyone at Oilfast works very hard to deliver exactly what each customer needs from their fleet & fuel management supplier, great service, real savings and the security of working with a trusted partner." ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Steve’s previous role at Fuel Card Services, [2008-2019], was to build an outstanding, profitable fuel card provider, starting from scratch. Setting out with just an office, a computer and a telephone - and years of fuel card experience, backed by excellent relationships with all of the major fuel companies, he launched The Fuelcard People. This much loved brand, now has many years under its belt as one of the best known names in the fuel card sector. Uninterrupted growth soon meant a complete relocation into larger offices, then expansion into additional premises. From a standing start, Steve has built a dedicated, expert team of 25 fuel card professionals, helping tens of thousands of customers with dedicated personal service. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Having met his original objectives and with a change in businesses priorities and ethos at FCS, Steve decided to put his experience and talents to work for OILFAST.

