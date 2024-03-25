The Star of Coffee Mate’s Newest, Fun-Loving Campaign is Its Iconic Name
New work from AOR Courage puts a playful spin on the creamer’s unbeatable brand recognitionTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What’s in a name? For rich and creamy dairy aisle staple Coffee Mate, a name means everything. That’s the underlying premise of the beloved creamer brand’s catchy debut work with recently appointed AOR Courage Inc.
This week, the newest campaign—titled “Coffee Mate, Mate”— went live with :15 TV spots that will run on TV, YouTube, and Meta. Directed by Terri Timely of Soft Citizen, the playful work captures the joy and familiarity of the trusted Coffee Mate name with the help of two Australian mates.
“There really is no denying the power of the Coffee Mate name,” said Joel Holtby, founder and co-CCO at Courage Inc. “For over 60 years, they’ve built something that is synonymous with satisfaction, reliability, and the ultimate morning routine. We wanted to play with how Coffee Mate communicates both its creamy, indulgent quality and that sweet brand recognition they’ve worked so hard to achieve.”
This campaign marks a return to television for the first time in a year. During that time, the brand has seen the enhancer category become increasingly competitive, making the need for breakthrough, memorable advertising all the more important.
“For us, keeping Coffee Mate relevant and top of mind for our customers, shoppers and consumers is our biggest priority,” said Eryn Pasut, Nestlé’s Marketing Director, Beverages. “So, we saw the idea as a success on multiple fronts: it’s fun, memorable, seriously quotable, and it effectively emphasizes the comfort the name ‘Coffee Mate’ brings to everyone who enjoys it.”
The campaign will also see support with in-store elements, :6 digital cuts, and OOH (which will enter the market April 1).
For all related assets, click here.
About Courage Inc.
Toronto-based creative shop Courage has become one of the fastest-growing independent ad agencies in Canada’s history. Founded in 2022, Courage has created internationally celebrated work for a number of iconic brands, including KFC, Nescafé, CIBC and more. Through human-to-human connection and boundary-testing creativity, the agency’s guiding mission is to help every partnering brand find their courage.
About Nestlé Canada
Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé has been in Canada since 1887 and locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including, NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, PERRIER, NESPRESSO, GERBER, and NESTLÉ PURINA. Its 3,700 employees in approximately 12 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé’s purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/en
Coffee Mate - Coffee Mate, Mate