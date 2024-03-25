Intrinseque Health Receives Award For Best Clinical Development Supply Chain Solutions Partner 2024

Intrinseque Health Adds Another Accolade to Its Achievements Having Been Awarded The Best Clinical Development Supply Chain Solutions Partner 2024

We Build & Execute Complex Clinical Supply Plans” — Intrinseque Health

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health has achieved yet another milestone for the third time in a row, being awarded the Best Clinical Development Supply Chain Solutions Partner 2024. This prestigious recognition highlights the company's continuous dedication to excellence in providing strategic and robust clinical development supply chain solutions within the industry.

Intrinseque Health's endeavour to becoming a true market leader is underscored by its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. With a relentless focus on providing the best and most robust clinical development supply chain solutions, the company has earned the admiration of both its partners and clients.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition, which serves as a testament to our ongoing dedication to delivering exceptional clinical development supply chain solutions," expressed Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health.

"Our commitment to perfection is unwavering, we build and execute each supply and service plan meticulously to align with our client's unique requirements, ensuring seamless execution and utmost satisfaction," added Mr. Jain.

The clinical development industry requires pressure-tested and robust supply chain solutions due to its ever-evolving nature. Intrinseque Health rises to this challenge by consistently delivering best-in-class services while upholding the highest quality standards at every stage of a clinical Supply Chain.

Intrinseque Health extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Singapore Business Awards panel for this esteemed honor, recognizing the company's relentless pursuit of excellence in the clinical development landscape.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients’ life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

