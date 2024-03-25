World Future Energy Summit 2024 To Accelerate GCC’s Green Hydrogen Adoption
EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Future Energy Summit 2024, the 16th edition of the MENA region’s leading business event for future energy and sustainability, will convene an assortment of global industry experts to examine how carbon-free hydrogen produced with renewable energy can power the GCC’s ongoing energy transition.
Ahead of this year’s Summit, which runs at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from April 16-18, the green hydrogen sector has witnessed a flurry of project announcements in recent years that are now shifting into development phase, as companies and policy makers take on the hard work of delivering green hydrogen’s transformative potential.
The impact and success of more than 1,400 projects announced across all international regions are critical as the world’s emerging hydrogen industry now faces serious challenges of high cost and inflation, according to the CEO-led Hydrogen Council.
Over 80 projects have been announced in the Middle East and North Africa alone. The UAE has issued its ambitious National Hydrogen Strategy, while Masdar has committed to producing one million tonnes per annum of low carbon hydrogen by 2030. In Saudi Arabia, NEOM’s Green Hydrogen Company is planning to produce 1.2 Mtpa of low carbon hydrogen by 2026.
As the NEOM giga project moves ahead with construction, and other well-conceived projects position to advance, there is a continuing sense of confidence among industry professionals over the region’s high stakes green hydrogen revolution.
Funding remains crucial and as a gradual selection process unfolds where the strongest projects will emerge and secure financing, a supportive policy framework continues to develop in the GCC, Asia, and Europe, which will potentially receive green hydrogen from this region.
“The question now is not whether there will be low emission hydrogen; there is certainly demand for it. But how big will it be? Will it cover 10 per cent, 20 per cent or 30 per cent of primary energy demand in the year 2050? And what role will GCC countries and companies have in this enormous new energy market which will far exceed the size of the current oil market?” says Cornelius Matthes, CEO of the UAE-based think tank Dii Desert Energy.
The World Future Energy Summit 2024 will provide a tailored platform for industry champions to discuss these critical questions.
“Hydrogen will be a key topic for Summit experts to scrutinise as it has wide-ranging repercussions across a breadth of industries and sectors and is keenly aligned with our 2024 mandate of The Energy to Lead,” says Leen Alsebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit.
Abhay Bhargava, Associate Partner, and Senior Vice President, MEASA Energy & Environment Practice at Frost & Sullivan, will join a panel discussion drilling down on how to build a scalable hydrogen industry as part of the Summit’s Solar & Clean Energy conference,
“The Emirates can accrue significant benefits if it works towards an ecosystem approach for green hydrogen. These would be in the form of export earnings and cascading economic impact, ideally through the linking of the hydrogen sector to the UAE’s technology and financial services ecosystems. Stakeholder engagement, striving for future readiness, providing a conducive environment for investors are key to success,” said Bhargava.
With the Solar & Clean Energy conference set to explore what’s happening now and what needs to happen next, Bhargava and others will shed light on where and how green hydrogen initiatives are quietly gaining strength. And – as the world's largest green hydrogen project gets formally underway in Saudi Arabia – they will strive to answer the key question: what will be next?
Panellists will consider the institutions and policy supports that continue to be put into place to create the investor confidence that will launch projects, as well as exploring whether the MENSA hydrogen sector will be spurred by domestic markets or exports.
The World Future Energy Summit 2024 is expected to field more than 400 exhibitors, attract more than 30,000 visitors, and feature upwards of 260 speakers addressing focus sectors on solar, ecowaste, water, clean energy, and smart cities, as well as climate and the environment.
For more information on the event and how to be involved, please visit https://www.worldfutureenergysummit.com

