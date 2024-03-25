Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston Drives Home the Importance of Work-Life Balance with New Child Care Benefits

TOOTRiS and Mercedes Benz Vans team up to provide Child Care Employee Benefits

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Expanding benefit package for Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston (MBV) Team Members with child care stipend

• Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston partners with TOOTRiS Child Care on Demand to Empower Working Parents in the Automotive Sector

• More than 350 child care options are available in the Greater Charleston area and accessible to MBV Charleston employees.

• Approximately 40% of eligible Team Members at MBV Charleston have already signed up within the first few days of implementation of TOOTRiS service.

Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston (MBV) recently launched a company-wide child care benefit by providing stipends for various child care programs through TOOTRiS. This partnership reflects MBV's dedication to facilitating accessible and affordable child care solutions for its workforce, alleviating the challenges faced by working parents, and reinforcing the vital balance between professional commitments and family life.

“At Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston, we have always been driven by innovation. We aim to provide a solution that not only addresses the challenges of finding child care but also eases the financial burden on our valued team members. This benefit isn't just a pit stop for the company; it's a commitment to supporting the real drivers behind success — working parents.”

- Axel Bense, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston

By partnering with TOOTRiS, a national leader in providing flexible, high-quality child care Benefits, MBV is making a bold statement about its commitment to its team members and their families. Key benefits of the TOOTRiS partnership include:

•Comprehensive Child Care Options: While there are more than 350 childcare options available in the Greater Charleston area and accessible to MBV Charleston employees, the TOOTRiS platform offers availability to over 200,000 unique programs across the country with online enrollment up to a year in advance for standard and nonstandard hours of care at centers and family child care programs, drop-in, after-school, specialized learning, summer camps, babysitters/nannies, and extracurriculars.

•Making Child Care More Affordable: In addition to parents having more options, MBV Charleston is providing a monthly stipend of up to $250 to help them reduce child care costs.

•Flexibility and Convenience: The partnership gives parents 24/7 access to the TOOTRiS network plus concierge support, which allows them to easily search, vet, and enroll directly with licensed child care providers and see real-time availability.

•Peace of Mind: Parents can confidently pursue their careers knowing that their children are in safe and high-quality nurturing environments.

•Improved Retention and Recruitment: By offering these child care benefits, MBV Charleston aims to maintain excellent employee retention and attract top talent as working parents seek companies with family-friendly benefits.

"The decision by Mercedes-Benz Vans to offer employer-sponsored child care as a benefit for their employees is an exemplary illustration of their commitment to their workforce and the broader Charleston County community. This innovative approach, reflecting the understanding that access to child care is critical in ensuring a thriving and productive workforce, sets a high standard for other businesses to emulate. We applaud Mercedes-Benz Vans for their forward-thinking approach and dedication to supporting their employees' well-being, ultimately contributing to the county's economic prosperity."

- Steve Dykes, Charleston County Economic Development Executive Director

“We are proud to provide the platform for Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston on this collaboration. Supporting working parents with access to child care resources not only empowers them to excel in their careers but also strengthens the very fabric of our communities. When parents can balance their professional responsibilities with the well-being of their children, it creates a ripple effect of positive impact, fostering stronger families, more engaged team members, and ultimately, a thriving and empowered community."

- Alessandra Lezama, CEO TOOTRiS and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood

About MBV

Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC (“MBV”) is a plant in Ladson, South Carolina that assembles Sprinter vans for the U.S. and Canadian market. Mercedes-Benz Vans, LLC has invested more than 500 million U.S. Dollars in the new Sprinter plant, which officially opened in 2018. Today, the MBV facility provides more than 1,700 jobs and supports at least 600 additional jobs in the region through its suppliers. Representing an additional nearly $60 million investment, MBV Charleston was selected to be the first plant in the Mercedes-Benz Vans global production network to produce the all-new eSprinter, beginning in 2024. Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston also continues investing in the local community with over $1,900,000 dollars donated to local non-profits & schools via STEM programs since 2006 and over 900 volunteer hours.

Since 2006, more than 350,000 Sprinter and Metris vans have been assembled in North Charleston and delivered to destinations across the U.S. In 2021, the plant celebrated its 15-year legacy of SKD production in South Carolina. 2023 marked a plant milestone with a record-setting over 50,000 vans produced. The U.S. is the second largest market for Sprinter vans after Germany.

https://mbvcharleston.com/

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 200,000 providers, making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS' unique technology unifies key stakeholders, enabling employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, so their workforce has the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and their ROI. Through the platform, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time, empowering working parents to secure quality Child Care while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. Discover more at tootris.com