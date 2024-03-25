IndyGeneUS and BrainRap AI Form Milestone Acquisition, Pioneering the Future of AI Biochip and Genome Variant Analytics

A new frontier for AI Biochip and Genome Variant Analytics

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking industry development, IndyGeneUS and BrainRap Artificial Intelligence (BRAI) are set to merge in a historic acquisition, marking a new chapter at the forefront of medical science and AI innovation. With IndyGeneUS leading the strategic move, this merger creates a pioneering, black-owned entity in deep learning, pharmaceuticals, neuroscience hardware, and AI. By integrating BrainRap's deep learning and AI expertise with IndyGeneUS's contract drug manufacturing capabilities, the combined entity is poised to drive innovative gene target and drug discovery in precision medicine and cell & gene therapy markets.

The strategic acquisition enhances IndyGeneUS’s mission of advancing diversity in drug and gene target discovery through cutting-edge AI technologies. The amalgamation strengthens IndyGeneUS’s AI capabilities for genetic variants analytics at scale, marking a significant step forward in the company's journey towards pioneering solutions in artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, and genomics.

“The acquisition of BRAI's technologies bolsters our AI capabilities for performing genetic variants analytics at scale,” says IndyGeneUS founder and CEO, Yusuf Henriques. “As a recent graduate of the Google for StartUps program, IndyGeneUS has initiated the development of our genomics analytics architecture using Google Cloud, which further validates the sustainability of our infrastructure.”

BrainRap AI Neuroscience will now operate as IndyGeneUS AI, continuing its music software development while focusing on neuroscience hardware in collaboration with IndyGeneUS to create the BRAI-X headset, a biochip-enabled wearable device with dual-use capabilities that are of interest to Department of Defense and pharmaceutical industries.

“BioChips represent the forefront of both civilian and military artificial intelligence,” says Micah Brown, CEO of BrainRap. “The culmination of BrainRap's evolution in their creation, coupled with our partnership with IndyGeneUS and their scientifically robust capabilities, heralds a new era in Brain-Computer Interfaces and stands as a significant milestone in the black technology history. The fruition of over a decade of diligent work and the resulting partnership leading to our collaboration with IndyGeneUS fills me with immense pride in seeing what we are capable of.”

The merger between BRAI and IndyGeneUS signifies a momentous alignment of creativity and medical innovation, propelling advancements in precision medicine and neurological research. BrainRap’s brain signal-driven composition algorithm and extensive brain scan dataset combined with IndyGeneUS’s focus on precision medicine pave the way for groundbreaking gene target therapies and treatment simulations using AI to combat common and rare diseases.

Brown will take on the role of AI/ML Technical Advisor at IndyGeneUS, leveraging his expertise in AI R&D and Neuroscience to drive advancements in oncology, HIV related cancers and ALS treatment using emerging technologies under the IndyGeneUS brand. Brown's leadership, paired with IndyGeneUS's commitment to health equity and inclusivity, promises a future of transformative breakthroughs at the intersection of technology and healthcare.

This acquisition positions IndyGeneUS as a leader in neuroscience hardware and human performance breakthroughs, anchored in a new office in Chelsea, New York, with deep connections to the defense tech startup community.

About BrainRap AI:

BrainRap AI, born out of an MIT hackathon, specializes in AI-assisted creativity, particularly in music and neuroscience. The BrainRap Brainbit revolutionized music composition by enabling thought-driven creation. BrainRap AI's journey, rooted in neuroscience, music technology, and artist empowerment, continues as an integral part of IndyGeneUS AI.

About IndyGeneUS AI:

IndyGeneUS is a groundbreaking biotech company dedicated to increasing diversity in clinical trials and creating the world's largest bio-repository of black and indigenous genetic data. Our mission is to empower the African diaspora to control, manage, and own their genetic and clinical data, with a focus on advancing precision healthcare for underserved populations. Through cutting-edge technologies and strategic partnerships, we are accelerating the discovery, development, and manufacturing of advanced therapeutics to address health disparities and improve health outcomes for diverse communities. For more information: www.indygeneus.ai.