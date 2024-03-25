DearMob iPhone Manager V6.5 Released with Up to 70% Off Easter Discounts for iOS Backup and Transfer

DearMob Easter Discounts

DearMob announces Easter Event with up to 70% off on DearMob iPhone Manager V6.5 updates and software bundles.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DearMob iPhone Manager, the leading iOS backup and transfer software, has released version 6.5 just in time for Easter. The update adds an external drive folder in the Photos panel and new ways to export voice memos. Adding to the Easter joy, DearMob is offering "Eggstraordinary" Easter Discounts – up to 70% off – for everyone to enjoy significant savings on their software purchases. The event starts now and will end on April 2, 2024.

Redeem Now: Time-limited "Eggstraordinary" Easter Discounts from DearMob

As families gather for Easter festivities and create new memories on iPhone and iPad, DearMob iPhone Manager ensures that every precious moment is safely preserved and easily accessible. It empowers iPhone and iPad users to seamlessly transfer, manage, and backup their photos, videos, and other important data.

"With the release of DearMob iPhone Manager V6.5, we are thrilled to offer our users new features to streamline their iOS device management," said Angie Tane, Marketing Manager at DearMob. "We warmly welcome iDevice owners to explore the all-time low prices and discover a safer and easier way to back up and transfer iOS data."

1. Time-limited Easter Offer of DearMob iPhone Manager

• 1 PC/Lifetime License: $29.95 (Original price: $79.95)

• 2-5 PCs/Lifetime License: $39.95 (Original price: $107.95)

Additionally, shoppers can get three extra software for just $16. These include:

• Windows: VideoProc Converter AI, Glary Utilities, and VideoProc Vlogger ($118.85 valued).

• Mac: VideoProc Converter (AI feature coming soon), VideoProc Vlogger, and 5KPlayer ($78.90 valued).

Every visitor can also participate in the Easter Lucky Eggs sweepstakes for additional discounts and gifts, including coupons and software giveaways.

2. Why DearMob iPhone Manager Is a Nice Companion

DearMob iPhone Manager is a comprehensive iOS backup and transfer tool that allows users to transfer and manage 15+ file types via Wi-Fi or USB connection. It offers robust backup and restoration at fast speeds, 1:1 clone content to new iPhones and iPads, and many handy features.

Spring Clean iPhone: With DearMob, people can transfer large storage hogs to computers to free up space on iPhones for capturing new Easter moments.

Facilitate iPhone Migration: For anyone planning to purchase a new iPhone during Easter, DearMob is one of the best ways to transfer everything to the new iPhone. For users who only want to selectively transfer data, DearMob supports that as well.

Share Easter Joy at Full Resolution: Photos and videos can be exported at 1:1 quality, retaining their original resolution and clarity. DearMob's built-in photo tool makes it easy to create and share beautiful photo albums.

3. Highlighted Features of DearMob iPhone Manager

• Photo Transfer: Export and import photos by albums or year/month/date to stay organized, with max format support: PNG, JPEG, HEIC, GIFs, TIFF, ProRaw, and more. Users can view photos by type, such as screenshots, favorites, bursts, hidden albums, and other custom folders.

• 1-Click Backup and Restore: Fully secure everything and make it easy to transfer from an old iPhone to a new iPhone.

• Manage 15+ Types of Files: Transfer videos, music, ringtones, contacts, digital books, PDFs, calendars, bookmarks, and more seamlessly, without iTunes restrictions.

• Password-Protect Data: Encrypt your backups and media files with military-grade algorithms for maximum security.

• Other handy features: Create custom ringtones, convert video to iOS-friendly format, print out messages, merge duplicated contacts, the option to compress large video upon importing, and more.

DearMob iPhone Manager V6.5 builds upon its already robust feature set with:

• External Drive Album in Photos: Users can now preview and transfer photos imported on iPhone/iPad from cameras, external drives, and flash cards.

• Voice Memo Export Tutorial: For iOS 15 and higher, users can use alternative ways to export voice memos, following detailed guidance from DearMob.

Visit the event page: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/easter-party.htm

Learn More about DearMob iPhone Manager: https://www.5kplayer.com/iphone-manager/

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc. is a vigorous software company with a forefront developing outlook. DearMob – a sub-brand of Digiarty Software, is led by its innovative tagline product DearMob iPhone Manager. The brand is ready to enable more dynamic growth with compact and competitive products for Mac/Windows/iOS/Android users in 2020-2024. For more information about DearMob, feel free to visit https://www.5kplayer.com/.

