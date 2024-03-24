Rutland Barracks / Violation of Stalking Order
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B4001752
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 3/25/2024, at approximately 1323 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Family Dollar, Wallingford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Order Against Stalking
ACCUSED: Randy McLellan
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont
VICTIM: Rhonda Renner
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/24/2024, at approximately 1323 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a threatening complaint at Family Dollar in Wallingford.
Through investigation it was determined Randy McLellan had violated a temporary stalking order which had been served upon him. McLellan was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. McLellan was later released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on 3/25/2024 at 12:30 PM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes, attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/25/2024 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.