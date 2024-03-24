Rutland Barracks / Violation of Stalking Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B4001752

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 3/25/2024, at approximately 1323 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Family Dollar, Wallingford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Order Against Stalking

ACCUSED: Randy McLellan

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont

VICTIM: Rhonda Renner

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/24/2024, at approximately 1323 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a threatening complaint at Family Dollar in Wallingford.

Through investigation it was determined Randy McLellan had violated a temporary stalking order which had been served upon him. McLellan was placed into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. McLellan was later released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on 3/25/2024 at 12:30 PM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes, attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/25/2024 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.