Commissioner Ball's Statement on National Agriculture Day 2024

“Tomorrow, on National Agriculture Day, I encourage all New Yorkers to pause and recognize the hard work of our farmers—the one percent of our population that feed the remaining 99 percent—and celebrate the diverse and unique agricultural industry in New York State that remains strong.

New York State is home to more than 30,000 farms that rank among the nation’s top producers of more than 30 commodities, from plants and flowers to apples, grapes, and cabbage, to maple and dairy. From multi-generational, family-owned operations to large-scale agricultural manufacturers that have become some of the biggest names in the industry, New York’s agricultural community is growing and producing products that are feeding families across the state and across the world.

As a State, we are working hard to ensure that we continue to support the agricultural industry through any challenges that arise, to strengthen the local food supply chain, and ensure the resiliency of our industry for generations to come. We are fortunate to have access to water, rich soils, proximity to marketplace, and one of the best agricultural education systems in the nation that support the industry, not to mention a next generation of FFA students that leave me optimistic about our future.

From the food we eat every day to the clothes on our back, not a day goes by that we are not touched by this industry and the incredible men and women who are a part of it. So tomorrow, on National Agriculture Day—and truly, all year round—I ask you to join me in reflecting on the profound impact of New York agriculture and the value it has in our everyday lives.”