Danny DeGennaro Foundation releases smash hit song & video Bye Bye Baby

Fall in Love with these vocals of the super talented Gab Howarth. A true power vocalist”NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny DeGennaro Foundation Releases New Smash Hit Single & Video "Bye Bye Baby" Featuring Female Vocalist Gab Howarth from FM Band
The Danny DeGennaro Foundation is excited to announce the release of their latest single and music video, "Bye Bye Baby," featuring the talented female vocalist Gab Howarth from the FM Band. Produced by Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian, this new spin on a hit song originally recorded with a male vocal is sure to captivate listeners with its fresh sound and powerful vocals.
"Bye Bye Baby" is a reimagined version of a popular song, adapted for a female vocal and featuring seasoned players from the Inca Band, including John Tiberi on keys, Bobby Cabanas , and Billy Vespe. The result is a dynamic and energetic track that showcases the incredible talent of these musicians and the unique chemistry between Gab Howarth and the Inca Band.
The music video for "Bye Bye Baby" is a visual feast, featuring stunning performances from Gab Howarth and the Inca Band, as well as captivating scenes that perfectly complement the song's lyrics. Directed by renowned filmmaker, the video is a must-watch for fans of the Danny DeGennaro Foundation and music lovers alike.
The Danny DeGennaro Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of the late musician Danny DeGennaro and supporting aspiring musicians through scholarships and music education programs. The release of "Bye Bye Baby" is a testament to the foundation's commitment to promoting talented musicians and keeping music alive.
"Bye Bye Baby" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed on the Danny DeGennaro Foundation's official YouTube channel. Don't miss out on this exciting new release from the Danny DeGennaro Foundation and be sure to follow them on social media for updates on future projects and events.
