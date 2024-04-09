Danny DeGennaro Foundation releases smash hit song & video Bye Bye Baby

Bye Bye Baby Album Cover with Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian

Bye Bye Baby Album Cover

Soundplex Music and Art Complex video shoot Gab Howarth with Inca & Fm Band members

Soundplex Music and Art Complex video shoot Gab Howarth

Roosevelt Walker / Billy Vespe / Mike Ian /Gab Howarth / Edgardo Cintron / John Tiberi / Bobby Cabanas

Edgardo Cintron & Inca Band with Gab Howarth performing lead vocal

Fall in Love with these vocals of the super talented Gab Howarth. A true power vocalist”
— Edward Mero DDF JAM Records
NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danny DeGennaro Foundation Releases New Smash Hit Single & Video "Bye Bye Baby" Featuring Female Vocalist Gab Howarth from FM Band

The Danny DeGennaro Foundation is excited to announce the release of their latest single and music video, "Bye Bye Baby," featuring the talented female vocalist Gab Howarth from the FM Band. Produced by Edgardo Cintron and Mike Ian, this new spin on a hit song originally recorded with a male vocal is sure to captivate listeners with its fresh sound and powerful vocals.

"Bye Bye Baby" is a reimagined version of a popular song, adapted for a female vocal and featuring seasoned players from the Inca Band, including John Tiberi on keys, Bobby Cabanas , and Billy Vespe. The result is a dynamic and energetic track that showcases the incredible talent of these musicians and the unique chemistry between Gab Howarth and the Inca Band.

The music video for "Bye Bye Baby" is a visual feast, featuring stunning performances from Gab Howarth and the Inca Band, as well as captivating scenes that perfectly complement the song's lyrics. Directed by renowned filmmaker, the video is a must-watch for fans of the Danny DeGennaro Foundation and music lovers alike.

The Danny DeGennaro Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of the late musician Danny DeGennaro and supporting aspiring musicians through scholarships and music education programs. The release of "Bye Bye Baby" is a testament to the foundation's commitment to promoting talented musicians and keeping music alive.

"Bye Bye Baby" is now available on all major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed on the Danny DeGennaro Foundation's official YouTube channel. Don't miss out on this exciting new release from the Danny DeGennaro Foundation and be sure to follow them on social media for updates on future projects and events.

Danny Degennaro.org facebook
Danny DeGennaro Ytube Channel
Danny DeGennaro Foundation website

Edward Mero
Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation
+1 954-227-8186
Bye Bye Baby by Edgardo Cintron and Inca Band Gab Howarth Lead Singer

About

Danny DeGennaro Memorial Foundation was born out of a love for Danny "RIO" DeGennaro and the music he created over his lifetime. Family and friends decided to have world renowned artist Nilda Comas from Italy create a life size sculpture of Danny (in bronze) sitting on large rock playing his guitar. The sculpture is placed on Bucks County Community College Newtown Campus between the music and arts buildings. The foundation went on to create endowment scholarships that are now equal to 25 plus scholarships for art and music. The Danny DeGennaro Foundation also has a vast network of seasoned professions and recording studios. The pros actually mentor the students recording and releasing music. The yearly "Creative Inspiration" Concert held in the Zlock Performing Arts Center gives the aspiring artist a place to perform. Our mantra is Record Release and Promote.

