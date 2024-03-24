Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Burak Akçapar Hold Political Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of China and Türkiye

On March 22, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Burak Akçapar held political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of China and Türkiye in Beijing.

Deng Li said that China and Türkiye are both major developing countries and emerging markets sharing extensive common interests. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, China-Türkiye relations have maintained a good momentum of development. China is ready to work with Türkiye to consolidate political mutual trust, actively implement the strategic common understandings reached between the two heads of state, support each other in safeguarding core interests and national security and stability, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and continuously promote the development of China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relationship to new heights.

Burak Akçapar said that Türkiye attaches great importance to developing its relations with China, firmly pursues the one-China policy, resolutely opposes external interference in China's internal affairs, and is willing to enhance exchanges with China at all levels, advance practical cooperation in such fields as economy and trade, energy, and tourism, strengthen communication and coordination in international and regional affairs, and achieve greater development in bilateral relations.

The two sides also had an exchange of views on the conflict in Gaza, the Ukraine crisis and other regional and international issues of mutual interest and concern.