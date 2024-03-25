Bunion Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Bunion market report gives an understanding of the Bunion market, epidemiology, pipeline therapies and companies working in the market.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Bunion Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Bunion, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Bunion market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Bunion market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Bunion Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Bunion Market Report:

The Bunion market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

In January 2021, the DynaBunion Lapidus Method, a 4D minimally invasive surgical bunion repair system, was introduced by CrossRoads Extremity Systems.

Key Bunion Companies: Syntellix, Treace Medical Concepts, Wright Medical Technology, Trilliant Surgical, Arthrosurface, Nextremity Solutions, Wright medical, and others

Key Bunion Therapies: CA-008, Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension, TLC590, and others

As per a study titled “Epidemiology and impact of hallux valgus: more than just bunions”, the estimated prevalence of Bunion was found to be 23% in adults aged 18 to 65 years.

As per a study by Nix et al. (2010), National health surveys in the United States have reported a prevalence of 0.9% across all age groups, while another survey in the UK reported a prevalence of 28.4% in adults. Research conducted in elderly populations has indicated prevalence rates as high as 74%.

According to the analysis, women are more frequently diagnosed with bunion compared to men.

The Bunion market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Bunion pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Bunion market dynamics.

Bunion Overview

A bunion is a prevalent progressive deformity affecting the front part of the foot worldwide. Essentially, it manifests as a protruding "bump" at the joint of the big toe, known as the metatarsophalangeal (MTP) joint. The big toe comprises two joints, with the larger one being the MTP, where the initial long bone of the foot (metatarsal) connects with the first bone of the toe (phalanx).

The formation of this bump occurs gradually over an extended period, eventually worsening as the bone or tissue at the joint of the big toe shifts out of alignment. Consequently, the long metatarsal bone angles toward the inside of the foot, while the phalanx bones of the big toe lean toward the second toe, resulting in enlargement and protrusion of the MTP joint from the inner side of the forefoot.

Bunions are clinically categorized into three stages: mild, moderate, and severe. While they can affect any gender or age group, they are more commonly observed in women and older individuals. Tight, narrow shoes worn by many women compress the toes, creating conditions favorable for bunion formation and subsequent painful symptoms. Additionally, factors such as heredity, weak connective tissues in the joints, and other conditions like neuromuscular disorders such as polio can contribute to bunion development.

Primary symptoms include the appearance of a bump on the inner side of the foot, accompanied by pain, tenderness, redness, inflammation, or the formation of corns on the bump. As the condition progresses, difficulty in walking may also arise.

Diagnosis typically involves a physical examination by a doctor, along with inquiries about medical history, overall health, and specific symptoms experienced by the patient. While symptoms and the visibility of the bump can provide initial clues, doctors often request X-rays for a more comprehensive assessment. Two key angles evaluated through X-rays are the intermetatarsal angle and the Hallux valgus angle, aiding in diagnosis and treatment planning.

Bunion Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Bunion Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Bunion market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Bunion

Prevalent Cases of Bunion by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Bunion

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Bunion



Bunion Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Bunion market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Bunion market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Bunion Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Bunion Therapies

CA-008

Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension

TLC590

Bunion Key Companies

Syntellix

Treace Medical Concepts

Wright Medical Technology

Trilliant Surgical

Arthrosurface

Nextremity Solutions

Wright medical

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Bunion market share @ Bunion Treatment Landscape

Scope of the Bunion Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Bunion Companies: Syntellix, Treace Medical Concepts, Wright Medical Technology, Trilliant Surgical, Arthrosurface, Nextremity Solutions, Wright medical, and others

Key Bunion Therapies: CA-008, Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension, TLC590, and others

Bunion Therapeutic Assessment: Bunion current marketed and Bunion emerging therapies

Bunion Market Dynamics: Bunion market drivers and Bunion market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Bunion Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Bunion Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Bunion companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Bunion Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Bunion Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Bunion

3. SWOT analysis of Bunion

4. Bunion Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Bunion Market Overview at a Glance

6. Bunion Disease Background and Overview

7. Bunion Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Bunion

9. Bunion Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Bunion Unmet Needs

11. Bunion Emerging Therapies

12. Bunion Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Bunion Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Bunion Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Bunion Market Drivers

16. Bunion Market Barriers

17. Bunion Appendix

18. Bunion Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

Related Reports:

Bunion Pipeline

"Bunion Pipeline Insight, 2024" report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenarios and growth prospects across the Bunion market. A detailed picture of the Bunion pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Bunion treatment guidelines.

Bunion Epidemiology

DelveInsight's 'Bunion Epidemiology Forecast to 2032' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Bunion epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Latest Reports by DelveInsight

Adalimumab Biosimilar Market | Arbovirus Infection Market | Artificial Pancreas Device System Market | Dental Equipment Market | Gluten Sensitivity Market | Hypothyroidism Market | Inflammatory Bowel Disease Market | Mayus Kinase Jak Inhibitors Market | Mild Dry Eye Market | Mucopolysaccharidosis Market | Oncolytic Virus Cancer Therapy Market | Pyoderma Gangrenosum Market | Transdermal Drug Delivery Devices Market | Intrathecal Pumps Market | Hedgehog Pathway Inhibitors Market | Yellow Fever Market | Laryngeal Cancer Market | Female Infertility Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Chronic Brain Damage Market | Spain Healthcare Outlook Market | Malignant Fibrous Histiocytoma Market | Asthma Diagnostic Devices Market | Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market | Airway Management Devices Market | Cough Assist Devices Market | Pulse Oximeters Market | Hemodialysis Catheter Devices Market | Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market | Gender Dysphoria Market | Germany Healthcare Outlook | Biopsy Devices Pipeline Insight | Bacterial Conjunctivitis Market | Infliximab Biosimilar Insight | Eosinophilic Asthma Market | Cushing Syndrome Market | Functional Dyspepsia Market | Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Devices Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Kritika Rehani

Email: info@delveinsight.com

Contact No.: +14699457679

City: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432, Las Vegas

State: Nevada (89107)

Country: United States

Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/consulting