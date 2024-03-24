Submit Release
News Search

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,557 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searches for Suspect in Benning Ridge Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are asking the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects in a robbery in Southeast.

 

On March 22, 2024 at 12:27 p.m., the victim was working at a residential property in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast, when he observed the three suspects loitering inside the property. The victim asked the suspects to leave, but the suspects refused. One of the suspects asaulted the victim and snatched the victim’s cellphone. All three suspects then fled the property.

 

The suspects were captured by security cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

CCN: 24043335

 

###

You just read:

MPD Searches for Suspect in Benning Ridge Robbery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more