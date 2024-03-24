MPD Searches for Suspect in Benning Ridge Robbery

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are asking the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects in a robbery in Southeast.

On March 22, 2024 at 12:27 p.m., the victim was working at a residential property in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast, when he observed the three suspects loitering inside the property. The victim asked the suspects to leave, but the suspects refused. One of the suspects asaulted the victim and snatched the victim’s cellphone. All three suspects then fled the property.

The suspects were captured by security cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24043335

###