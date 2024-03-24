FW: Vt Route 22A in Shoreham

Roadway is re-opened at this time.

VT Route 22A in Shoreham is experiencing delays in the area of the Dollar General due to a tractor trailer roll-over.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

