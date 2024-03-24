Submit Release
News Search

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,558 in the last 365 days.

Contribution of five centrally-run cities to 2023 socio-economic development

Viet Nam’s five centrally-run cities contributed 35.04% to GDP growth in 2023 and 57.9% to state budget revenue, accounted for 54.6% of foreign direct investment, and welcomed 80.2% of international tourist arrivals.

You just read:

Contribution of five centrally-run cities to 2023 socio-economic development

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more