MPD Searches for Suspect in Marshall Heights Stabbing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District are asking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a stabbing in Southeast.

On March 8, 2024 at 9:29 p.m., the victim was stabbed in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast, after an altercation with the suspect. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

The suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who can identify the suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24035897

