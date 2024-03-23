RE: Shuler Road near I91 ramps blocked
Roadway is clear, please drive safely
Pam Knox
PSAP ECD Supervisor, CIDT,MAT
VSP Williston PSAP
3294 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Schuler Rd near the intersection of the I91 ramps is currenlty blocked due to an accident. Expect delays in the area until further notice.
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
