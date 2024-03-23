Verity One TRUTH MATTERS Baby Formula Carbon Credit Mobile

FlaXbit UAB now features The V ‘VERT’ by Verity One Ltd. on its exchange, which blends Ethereum ERC20 and Polygon MATIC PLG20

This is the First Step towards distributing our Verity One Mobile Scanning App for lookup and push technology with real-time notifications using AI and Blockchain. Since 2001 in Validations and Certs” — Adam Reiser

DUBAI, DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flaxbit UAB

Perkūnkiemio g. 13-91,

Vilnius, Lithuania

Registration number: 305979737

Verity One Ltd.

Dubai Investments Park,

Dubai, UAE 18383 62829

FlaXbit UAB Accepts Verity One Ltd.'s The Verity One Licensing Unit ‘V’ - The VERT onto its Crypto Exchange Platform Vilnius, Lithuania – FlaXbit UAB, a premier cryptocurrency exchange licensed in Lithuania, is excited to announce the acceptance of The Verity One Licensing Unit ‘V’ - The VERT by Verity One Ltd. onto its platform. This inclusion marks a significant milestone in FlaXbit's efforts to expand its cryptocurrency portfolio with innovative and groundbreaking blockchain projects.

Verity One Ltd. has distinguished itself in the blockchain industry by developing the V ‘VERT’, utilizing the Ethereum ERC20 standard and the Polygon MATIC PLG20 network. This move is pivotal in FlaXbit's mission to meld traditional financial mechanisms with the dynamic sphere of cryptocurrencies, aiming to cultivate a more accessible and transparent financial ecosystem.

FlaXbit's rigorous KYC and AML procedures emphasize security and compliance and ensure a secure user trading environment. Integrating The V ‘VERT’ presents FlaXbit's clientele with unique investment opportunities within a safe and intuitive platform.

The acceptance of The VERT by FlaXbit UAB symbolizes a significant advancement in the cryptocurrency domain. It promises to influence the crypto community and the broader financial world positively.

Operating under the ethos of 'TRUTH MATTERS™,' Verity One Ltd utilizes AI and Blockchain to deliver verification and certification services. Established in 2001, Verity has been dedicated to transparency, authenticity, and trust within product supply chains. The Verity Licensing Unit, the 'V,' the VERT, a medium of exchange within the Verity One ecosystem, supports secure, transparent, and verifiable transactions. Anchored by an advanced ERP system and integrated with AI and blockchain, this ecosystem bolsters the integrity of supply chains, providing deeper insights into product quality, transactional transparency, and overall trustworthiness. Verity One digitizes trust across industries.