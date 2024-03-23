FY25 Construction Cycle Opens on April 8, 2024

At its March business meeting, the Public Works Board (PWB) approved $148 million in available funding for local construction projects. The funding cycle will open April 8, 2024 and close June 28, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. The PWB also took action to set aside $7.3 million each for the pre-construction and emergency programs, which are open continuously.

All application related materials will be available on the PWB webpage. The PWB Construction loan program provides funding for repair, replacement and the building of capital facilities. The Pre-construction program supports a wide range of activities needed to accelerate the completion of public works projects so that capital construction can be funded in a timely manner. Emergency loans focus on activities that repair, replace, and/or reconstruct essential service facilities. PWB funding is available to cities, counties, special purpose districts and quasi-municipal organizations.

Virtual PWB Workshops in April

To support the application process, PWB staff will host online Zoom workshops throughout the month of April. Both the Pre-Cycle Overview and the Application Workshop will be offered twice and at different times to maximize opportunities to learn about PWB funding. No registration is required to attend.

Quarterly pre-construction application review scheduled

Pre-construction funds remain open continuously until all funds are exhausted with quarterly review of funding applications. We expect to review and award pre-construction projects quarterly. Following are the announcement dates for application submittals and funding announcements.