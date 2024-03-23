Re: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE: Vt Route 117 Jericho
This roadway is now re-open
Vt Route 117 near box number 371 in Jericho will be shut down to 1 lane due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.
