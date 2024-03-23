Submit Release
News Search

There were 221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,587 in the last 365 days.

Re: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE: Vt Route 117 Jericho

This roadway is now re-open 

From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam
Sent: Saturday, March 23, 2024 12:33 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE: Vt Route 117 Jericho

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

 

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

 

Vt Route 117 near box number 371 in Jericho will be shut down to 1 lane due to a motor vehicle crash. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.

 

Thank you,


Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

You just read:

Re: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE: Vt Route 117 Jericho

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more