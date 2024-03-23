Re: PARTIAL ROAD CLOSURE: Vt Route 117 Jericho

This roadway is now re-open

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Williston

News Release – Roadway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 117 near box number 371 in Jericho will be shut down to 1 lane due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes, please drive carefully.

Thank you,





Mimi Serna Ginsburg



Emergency Communications Dispatcher II VSP Williston PSAP 2777 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495 802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173




