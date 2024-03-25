Submit Release
Disabled Para Athlete Sgt Brian "Big Country" Conwell Announces 2024 Athletic Games Schedule

Brian Big Country Conwell

Brian at Competition

Brian Interviewing with San Diego's Brett Davis

Brian in Action

Brian on the news

It's go time once again for Big Country. I am excited to get out there and compete with some of the greatest warriors in athletics today. Thanks to everyone that supports my journey.”
— Sgt Brian "Big Country" Conwell
MOUNT HOLLY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian "Big Country" Conwell recently confirmed his athletic event tour schedule for 2024. He will travel to Clemson University to compete at the Palmetto Games on April 26th/27th. This is a return trip for Brian who competed at the same event in 2023 for shot put.

He will also compete in the following:
Thunder in the Valley (Michigan) - 5/31-6/2
Peachtree Games (Atlanta) - 6/14-6/15
National Veterans Wheelchair Games (New Orleans) - 7/25-7/30
Dixie Games (Georgia) - August

The 15 time medal winning para athlete has competed in shot put, discus throw, wheelchair basketball, powerlifting, and several other events for disabled veterans. He joined the para athlete world after losing a leg in an auto accident while active duty. After years of being told he would never walk again, Brian went against his doctor's prognosis and started an intense athletic rehab for his legs that got him mobile again. He wanted to inspire the world and harness his warrior's spirit so athletic games were a natural choice.

Brian has been featured in SHIFT Magazine, The Vertical Momentum Podcast, The Brett Davis Podcast and ABC 27. A Netflix documentary about his life has been filmed and is in final production for a future release.

Brian's sponsors include 5% Nutrition, Popa Top Beard Care, Feel Good Meals, All Star Web Development, Doc's Roofing, Soldier Girl Coffee and Shift Magazine.

Brians Website/Donation Page: www.sgtbc.com

Rob Garcia
Shift Magazine
+1 619-316-1856
editor@shiftlifedesign.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

