Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong Meets with Ambassador of Belarus to China Charviakou Aliaksandr

On March 22, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong met with Ambassador of Belarus to China Charviakou Aliaksandr.

Sun Weidong said that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Aleksandr Lukashenko, the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership has been growing at a high level, with more consolidated bilateral political mutual trust, solid progress in high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and closer cooperation in international and regional affairs. China is willing to work with Belarus to implement the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state, advance China-Belarus relations, and continuously deepen cooperation in various fields.

Charviakou Aliaksandr said that Belarus-China relations have shown a vigorous momentum of development. The two sides have firmly supported each other on issues related to each other's core interests and reached fruitful outcomes in practical cooperation. Belarus is ready to strengthen high-level exchanges with China, tap into the potential for cooperation, and push for greater development of bilateral relations.