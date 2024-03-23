Submit Release
Bestselling Author Michelle Stimpson at The 2024 Authorship Summit, Unveiling "Sisters with a Side of Greens"

Michelle Stimpson, Bestselling Author

Bestselling Author Michelle Stimpson to Grace The 2024 Authorship Summit, Launching New Novel "Sisters with a Side of Greens"

Stimpson delivers raw, complex characters and a delicious storyline that will stay with the reader long after the last page.”
— Kim Michelle Richardson, NYT Bestselling Author
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed author, Michelle Stimpson, renowned for her captivating narratives and deep connection to faith and family, is poised to release her latest novel, Sisters with a Side of Greens. Set in the fictional small town of Fork City, TX, the novel intricately explores the complex relationship between two estranged sisters, Rose Tillman and Marvina Nash, as they journey toward reconciliation.

Featured Speaker at The 2024 Authorship Summit: Michelle Stimpson is also set to captivate audiences as a featured speaker at The 2024 Authorship Summit, where she will share her insights and experiences in the realm of authorship. Summit host, Sharon C. Jenkins had this to say about Michelle, "I fell in love with the authenticity of her writing style over a decade ago, and she is still delivering novels that keep me up at night because I just can't put them down. It's our distinct honor to celebrate such a prolific novelist."

About Michelle Stimpson:
Michelle Stimpson is a bestselling author with over fifty faith-based books, including the Essence® Bestseller Boaz Brown, the Mama B series, and Deacon Brown’s Daughters. A seasoned storyteller and educator, Stimpson combines her love for writing with her passion for teaching. Her accolades include an Emma Award, Best Feature Film at the Capital City Black Film Festival, and two Christian Literary Awards, among others.

For more information about Michelle Stimpson and Sisters with a Side of Greens, visit Michelle’s Amazon Author Central Page or The 2024 Authorship Summit.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Brianna Sanchez
TMCWS PR Consultant,
va@mcwritingservices.com

Sharon Jenkins
TMCWS Media
Sharon@mcwritingservices.com

