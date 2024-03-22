Senate Bill 1084 Printer's Number 1440

PENNSYLVANIA, March 22 - security interest or agricultural lien and security

interests and agricultural liens to which filing

provisions do not apply, for perfection of security

interests in chattel paper, deposit accounts, documents,

goods covered by documents, instruments, investment

property, letter-of-credit rights and money, perfection

by permissive filing and temporary perfection without

filing or transfer of possession, for when possession by

or delivery to secured party perfects security interest

without filing and for perfection by control.

Providing for perfection by possession and control of

chattel paper.

Further providing for effect of change in governing

law, for interests which take priority over or take free

of security interest or agricultural lien, for priorities

among conflicting security interests in and agricultural

liens on same collateral, for future advances and for

priority of purchase-money security interests.

Providing for priority of security interest in

controllable account, controllable electronic record and

controllable payment intangible.

Further providing for priority of purchaser of

chattel paper or instrument, for priority of rights of

purchasers of instruments, documents and securities under

other divisions, priority of interests in financial

assets and security entitlements under Division 8, for

transfer of money and transfer of funds from deposit

account, for priority of security interests in fixtures

and crops, for bank's rights and duties with respect to

deposit account, for rights acquired by assignee and

claims and defenses against assignee, for discharge of

account debtor, notification of assignment,

identification and proof of assignment, restrictions on

assignment of accounts, chattel paper, payment

intangibles and promissory notes ineffective, for

restrictions on assignment of promissory notes, health-

care-insurance receivables and certain general

intangibles ineffective, for persons entitled to file a

record, for termination statement, for rights after

default, judicial enforcement and consignor or buyer of

accounts, chattel paper, payment intangibles or

promissory notes, for unknown debtor or secondary

obligor, for application of proceeds of collection or

enforcement and liability for deficiency and right to

surplus, for notification before disposition of

collateral, for contents and form of notification before

disposition of collateral, general, for contents and form

of notification before disposition of collateral,

consumer-goods transaction, for application of proceeds

of disposition and liability for deficiency and right to

surplus, for explanation of calculation of surplus or

20240SB1084PN1440 - 3 -

