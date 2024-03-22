Senate Bill 1084 Printer's Number 1440
PENNSYLVANIA, March 22 - security interest or agricultural lien and security
interests and agricultural liens to which filing
provisions do not apply, for perfection of security
interests in chattel paper, deposit accounts, documents,
goods covered by documents, instruments, investment
property, letter-of-credit rights and money, perfection
by permissive filing and temporary perfection without
filing or transfer of possession, for when possession by
or delivery to secured party perfects security interest
without filing and for perfection by control.
Providing for perfection by possession and control of
chattel paper.
Further providing for effect of change in governing
law, for interests which take priority over or take free
of security interest or agricultural lien, for priorities
among conflicting security interests in and agricultural
liens on same collateral, for future advances and for
priority of purchase-money security interests.
Providing for priority of security interest in
controllable account, controllable electronic record and
controllable payment intangible.
Further providing for priority of purchaser of
chattel paper or instrument, for priority of rights of
purchasers of instruments, documents and securities under
other divisions, priority of interests in financial
assets and security entitlements under Division 8, for
transfer of money and transfer of funds from deposit
account, for priority of security interests in fixtures
and crops, for bank's rights and duties with respect to
deposit account, for rights acquired by assignee and
claims and defenses against assignee, for discharge of
account debtor, notification of assignment,
identification and proof of assignment, restrictions on
assignment of accounts, chattel paper, payment
intangibles and promissory notes ineffective, for
restrictions on assignment of promissory notes, health-
care-insurance receivables and certain general
intangibles ineffective, for persons entitled to file a
record, for termination statement, for rights after
default, judicial enforcement and consignor or buyer of
accounts, chattel paper, payment intangibles or
promissory notes, for unknown debtor or secondary
obligor, for application of proceeds of collection or
enforcement and liability for deficiency and right to
surplus, for notification before disposition of
collateral, for contents and form of notification before
disposition of collateral, general, for contents and form
of notification before disposition of collateral,
consumer-goods transaction, for application of proceeds
of disposition and liability for deficiency and right to
surplus, for explanation of calculation of surplus or
