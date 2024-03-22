Senate Resolution 247 Printer's Number 1444

PENNSYLVANIA, March 22 - risk management, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of

injury and illness; and

WHEREAS, Athletic trainers take part in health care

administration, research, guidance and compassionate care for

all; and

WHEREAS, The National Athletic Trainers' Association

represents and supports more than 36,000 members of the athletic

training profession employed in many settings, including

professional sports, colleges and universities, high schools,

clinics and hospitals, corporate and industrial settings,

performing arts and every branch of the United States military

working together to promote and practice the profession of

athletic training, including more than 3,000 athletic trainers

in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has the highest number of athletic

training education programs in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Leading organizations concerned with athletic

training and health care have united in a common commitment to

raise public awareness of the importance of the profession of

athletic training and the role of athletic trainers in the

provision of quality health care services; and

WHEREAS, Efforts such as these will improve health care for

patients and promote licensed athletic trainers as health

professionals; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of March 2024

as "National Athletic Training Month" in Pennsylvania and urge

the residents of this Commonwealth to learn more about the

importance of athletic training.

20240SR0247PN1444 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28