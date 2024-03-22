Submit Release
Senate Resolution 248 Printer's Number 1445

PENNSYLVANIA, March 22 - PRINTER'S NO. 1445

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

248

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, MASTRIANO, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

BROOKS, CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, LAUGHLIN, BARTOLOTTA,

PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, HUGHES, BROWN, COSTA, ARGALL AND J. WARD,

MARCH 22, 2024

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 22, 2024

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 15, 2024, as "Purple Up! for Military Kids

Day" and the month of April 2024 as the "Month of the

Military Child" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, From September 11, 2001, to the end of the Global

War on Terrorism, more than 30,000 Pennsylvania National Guard

members, reservists and active-duty personnel were deployed; and

WHEREAS, The estimated number of children in this

Commonwealth having at least one parent currently serving in the

National Guard, Reserves or active components of the United

States Armed Forces exceeds 37,000; and

WHEREAS, Nationwide, more than 2 million children have

experienced the deployment of one or more parents since 2001;

and

WHEREAS, Nearly 44% of military personnel have children who

are left behind during these deployments; and

WHEREAS, The United States Department of Defense, the United

States Armed Forces and other Federal agencies as well as

