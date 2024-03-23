Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. to Enhance Exhibitor Presence at InfoComm Asia 2024
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. to Enhance Exhibitor Presence at InfoComm Asia 2024BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InfoComm Asia 2024, the premier business event for Professional AudioVisual and Integrated Experience Solutions in the Asia Pacific region, is set to take place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, from July 17th to 19th, 2024. Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., a leading trade fair construction company in Thailand, is poised to help exhibitors make a significant impact at the event with their exceptional booth design and construction services.
The event, scheduled from July 17th to 19th, 2024, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), will serve as a hub for global manufacturers and service providers aiming to strengthen their presence in the lucrative Asia Pacific market, including Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, The Philippines, and Vietnam.
A Standout Exhibition Experience
InfoComm Asia 2024 offers a unique platform for global manufacturers and service providers to showcase their latest products, services, and technologies in the Professional AudioVisual and Transformative Solutions industry. By partnering with Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd., exhibitors can ensure their booths stand out among the competition, creating powerful brand impressions and leaving a lasting impact on attendees.
A Rich Agenda of Learning and Inspiration
In addition to the exhibition floor, InfoComm Asia 2024 presents a series of webinars, product introductions, and project case studies, offering attendees valuable insights into the latest trends, technologies, and strategies driving the Pro AV and Integrated Experience sectors forward.
Crafting Captivating Exhibition Spaces
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. specializes in transforming exhibitors' visions into reality through innovative booth design and construction services. Their team of skilled professionals possesses in-depth knowledge of the latest industry trends and techniques, ensuring that every exhibition space they create is not just a booth, but a comprehensive brand experience.
"At Pixelmate, we understand the importance of making a lasting impression at trade shows," said [Khun Chai Son, Director- MArketing & Sales, Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.]. "Our commitment to exceptional design, quality craftsmanship, and unparalleled customer service sets us apart, enabling exhibitors to outshine the competition and leave a memorable mark on their audience."
A Showcase of Excellence
InfoComm Asia 2024 promises to be a melting pot of innovation, where the latest products, services, and technologies in the Professional AudioVisual and Transformative Solutions industry will be showcased. The event is meticulously designed to facilitate meaningful connections, foster knowledge exchange, and inspire attendees with a rich agenda featuring webinars, product introductions, and project case studies.
Event Details
Dates: July 17th - 18th, 2024 (10:00 - 18:00) and July 19th, 2024 (10:00 - 16:00)
Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand
Website: https://infocomm-asia.com/en/
Exhibitors interested in partnering with Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. for their booth design and construction needs can visit https://pixelmateexpo.com or contact info@pixelmateexpo.com for more information.
About Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. is a leading trade fair construction company in Thailand, renowned for delivering exceptional exhibition spaces that captivate audiences and elevate brand presence. With a team of skilled professionals and a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Pixelmate has become the go-to partner for exhibitors seeking to make a significant impact at trade shows across the Asia Pacific region and beyond.
For Media Inquiries:
Join InfoComm Asia 2024 and experience the future of Professional AudioVisual and Integrated Experience Solutions. Partner with Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd. to create a captivating exhibition booth that will leave a lasting impression on your audience.
Khun Chai Son
Pixelmate Exhibition Co., Ltd.
+66 63 163 7732
