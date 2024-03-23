Less Than a Month Remains to Apply for FEMA Assistance Following January Flooding

San Diego, Calif. — Homeowners and renters in San Diego County who suffered damage from the severe storm and flooding event between Jan. 21-23, 2024, may be eligible for financial assistance for temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses. To see if you are eligible for disaster recovery funds, you need to apply by April 19, 2024.

Apply in Person

FEMA and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, along with other state and local partners, are operating two Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) to meet one-on-one with disaster survivors.

At a DRC, survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updating applications, and learning about other available resources. Survivors have through April 19, 2024 to apply for assistance.

Both centers operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT, daily unless otherwise noted.

Mountain View Community Center

641 South Boundary Street

San Diego, CA 92113



Spring Valley Library

836 Kempton Street

Spring Valley, CA 91977



Each DRC is accessible to people with disabilities. Assistive technology equipment is available to help disaster survivors interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is also available, and the centers have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

For people who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing (DHH) and for whom American Sign Language (ASL) is your primary or preferred language, use your videophone-enabled device to call 1-800-985-5990 or click on “ASL Now” to be connected with a DDH crisis worker fluent in ASL.



If you need ASL support at a DRC, please contact Aaron Kubey aaron.kubey@fema.dhs.gov in advance to schedule a date and time for an ASL interpreter to meet you there.

Three Ways to Apply from Home

Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT daily. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

SBA disaster assistance loans

Survivors who applied for disaster assistance from FEMA may be referred to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA disaster loans may cover losses that are not fully covered by insurance or other sources. If your application is approved, you are not obligated to accept an SBA disaster loan. However, completing the application may make you eligible for other FEMA assistance, such as disaster related car repairs, essential household items, and other expenses.

Businesses may borrow up to $2 million for any combination of property damage or working capital (Economic Injury Disaster Loans). Homeowners may borrow up to $500,000 from SBA to repair or replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $100,000 to repair or replace personal property.

Applicants may apply online at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955, or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

For the latest FEMA information on the Jan. 21-23, 2024, San Diego County severe storms and flooding, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4758.

All FEMA disaster assistance will be provided without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment), sexual orientation, religion, national origin, age, disability, limited English proficiency, or economic status.

Disaster Recovery Centers are protected areas designated to provide emergency response and relief for disaster survivors. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection do not conduct enforcement operations at or near these locations, except in limited circumstances such as an imminent risk of death, violence, or physical harm.

Additionally, FEMA will not proactively share the personal information of flood survivors with immigration or law enforcement agencies.

If you believe your civil rights are being violated, you can call the Civil Rights Resource line at 833-285-7448 (TTY 800-462- 7585). Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).