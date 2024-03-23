Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Meets with A Delegation of Members of the UK Parliament from the Conservative Party and the Labour Party
On March 22, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li met with a delegation of members of the UK Parliament from the Conservative Party and the Labour Party led by former UK Minister for the Cabinet Office and President of the Great Britain-China Centre David Lidington. The two sides had an exchange of views on China-UK relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.