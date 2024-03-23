Submit Release
News Search

There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,596 in the last 365 days.

Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Meets with A Delegation of Members of the UK Parliament from the Conservative Party and the Labour Party

On March 22, 2024, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li met with a delegation of members of the UK Parliament from the Conservative Party and the Labour Party led by former UK Minister for the Cabinet Office and President of the Great Britain-China Centre David Lidington. The two sides had an exchange of views on China-UK relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.

You just read:

Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li Meets with A Delegation of Members of the UK Parliament from the Conservative Party and the Labour Party

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more