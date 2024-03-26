Multiple Myeloma Market 2032: Epidemiology, Drugs, Pipeline, FDA Approvals and Companies by DelveInsight

Multiple Myeloma Market Report

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Multiple Myeloma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Multiple Myeloma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Multiple Myeloma market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Multiple Myeloma market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Multiple Myeloma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Multiple Myeloma market.

Some facts of the Multiple Myeloma Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Multiple Myeloma market is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Multiple Myeloma companies working in the market are GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bluebird bio, Oncopeptides AB, Secura Bio, Amgen (Onyx therapeutics), Takeda Pharmaceutical, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Karyopharm Therapeutic, Janssen Biotech, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Celgene), RAPA Therapeutics, Pfizer, Array Biopharma, Cellectar Biosciences, BioLineRx, Aduro Biotech, ExCellThera, Precision BioSciences, Takeda, Glenmark (Ichnos Sciences SA), Poseida Therapeutics, Molecular Partners, Chipscreen Biosciences, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cartesian Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, MorphoSys AG/I-Mab Biopharma and others.

• Key Multiple Myeloma Therapies expected to launch in the market are Venetoclax (ABT-199), Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (cilta-cel/ JNJ-4528/ JNJ-68284528/ LCAR-B38M), REGN5458, Iberdomide (CC-220), Blenrep (Belantamab Mafodotin /GSK2857916), Abecma (Idecabtagene vicleucel/bb2121/ ide-cel), Pepaxto (melflufen/ melphalan flufenamide), Sarclisa (Isatuximab), Xpovio (Selinexor), Darzalex (Daratumumab) and others.

Multiple Myeloma Overview

Multiple myeloma is a complex hematologic malignancy characterized by the abnormal proliferation of plasma cells in the bone marrow. These malignant cells crowd out healthy blood-forming cells, leading to bone marrow dysfunction, anemia, and weakened immunity. Common symptoms include bone pain, fatigue, renal complications, and hypercalcemia. The disease's intricate pathogenesis involves genetic alterations, immune dysregulation, and interactions with the bone microenvironment. Treatment approaches encompass chemotherapy, immunomodulatory drugs, proteasome inhibitors, stem cell transplantation, and emerging targeted therapies. Despite advancements, multiple myeloma remains incurable, requiring a multimodal approach for disease management and improved patient outcomes. Ongoing research seeks to elucidate its underlying mechanisms, refine therapeutic strategies, and develop novel agents to enhance patients' quality of life and extend survival.

Multiple Myeloma Market

The Multiple Myeloma market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Multiple Myeloma market trends by analyzing the impact of current Multiple Myeloma therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Multiple Myeloma market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Multiple Myeloma market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Multiple Myeloma market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology

The Multiple Myeloma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Multiple Myeloma patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Multiple Myeloma market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Multiple Myeloma drugs recently launched in the Multiple Myeloma market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Multiple Myeloma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Multiple Myeloma Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Multiple Myeloma market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Development Activities

• Venetoclax (ABT-199): AbbVie and Roche

• JNJ-68284528 (LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528): Janssen Biotech/Nanjing Legend Biotech

• Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

• Cetrelimab (JNJ-63723283): Janssen Research & Development

• REGN5458: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

• Felzartamab (MOR202): MorphoSys AG/I-Mab Biopharma

• Chidamide (Epidaza): Chipscreen Biosciences

• Iberdomide (CC-220): Bristol-Myers Squibb/Celgene

• Rapamycin-Resistant Th1/Tc1 (RAPA-201) Cell Therapy: RAPA Therapeutics

• Encorafenib in combination with Binimetinib: Pfizer (Array Biopharma)

• CLR 131 (131-CLR1404): Cellectar Biosciences

• BL-8040: BioLineRx

• GVAX (GM-CSF) Vaccine: Celgene/Aduro Biotech

• ECT-001: ExCellThera

• TAK-079: Takeda

• GBR 1342 (ISB 1342): Glenmark (Ichnos Sciences SA)

• P-BCMA-101 CAR-T cells: Poseida Therapeutics

• Opdivo (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

• PBCAR269A: Precision BioSciences

• MP0250: Molecular Partners AG

• Teclistamab (JNJ-7957; JNJ-64007957): Janssen Pharmaceutical

• Descartes-11: Cartesian Therapeutics

• Imfinzi (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca

• Imbruvica (Ibrutinib): Abbvie (Pharmacyclics) and Johnson & Johnson

Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Multiple Myeloma treatment markets in the upcoming years are GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bluebird bio, Oncopeptides AB, Secura Bio, Amgen (Onyx therapeutics), Takeda Pharmaceutical, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Karyopharm Therapeutic, Janssen Biotech, Bristol Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Celgene), RAPA Therapeutics, Pfizer, Array Biopharma, Cellectar Biosciences, BioLineRx, Aduro Biotech, ExCellThera, Precision BioSciences, Takeda, Glenmark (Ichnos Sciences SA), Poseida Therapeutics, Molecular Partners, Chipscreen Biosciences, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cartesian Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, MorphoSys AG/I-Mab Biopharma and others.

Multiple Myeloma Report Key Insights

1. Multiple Myeloma Patient Population

2. Multiple Myeloma Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Multiple Myeloma Market

4. Multiple Myeloma Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Multiple Myeloma Market Opportunities

6. Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Approaches

7. Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analysis

8. Multiple Myeloma Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Multiple Myeloma Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Multiple Myeloma Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Multiple Myeloma Disease Background and Overview

6. Multiple Myeloma Patient Journey

7. Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Multiple Myeloma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Multiple Myeloma Treatment

11. Multiple Myeloma Marketed Products

12. Multiple Myeloma Emerging Therapies

13. Multiple Myeloma Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Multiple Myeloma Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Multiple Myeloma Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Multiple Myeloma Market

18. Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers

19. Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

