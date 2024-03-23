Rutland Barrack / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI
CASE#: 24B4001688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: VSP – Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/21/2024 0128 Hours
STREET: Vermont Route 100
TOWN: Killington
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Mailhiot
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 21st , 2024, at approximately 0128 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Killington. Troopers identified the operator as Joseph Mailhoit. During the investigation Troopers observed Mailhoit to display several indicators of impairment. Mailhoit was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence. Mailhoit was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Killington Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/2024 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.