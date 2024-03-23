Rutland Barrack / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

CASE#: 24B4001688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

STATION: VSP – Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2024 0128 Hours

STREET: Vermont Route 100

TOWN: Killington

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Mailhiot

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 21st , 2024, at approximately 0128 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Killington. Troopers identified the operator as Joseph Mailhoit. During the investigation Troopers observed Mailhoit to display several indicators of impairment. Mailhoit was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence. Mailhoit was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division. The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Killington Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/2024 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.