Rutland Barrack / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / DUI

 

CASE#: 24B4001688                                            

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner

 

STATION: VSP – Rutland                                           

 

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 03/21/2024 0128 Hours

 

STREET: Vermont Route 100

 

TOWN: Killington

 

 

WEATHER: Clear

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: Joseph Mailhiot

 

AGE: 47

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On March 21st , 2024, at approximately 0128 hours Vermont State Police in Rutland responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 in the Town of Killington. Troopers identified the operator as Joseph Mailhoit. During the investigation Troopers observed Mailhoit to display several indicators of impairment. Mailhoit was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence. Mailhoit was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division.  The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Killington Fire Department and Regional Ambulance Service.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/20/2024   1000 hours    

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

