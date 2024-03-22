Submit Release
News Search

There were 219 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,599 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Uhl To Jobs And Education For Texans Grant Program Advisory Board

TEXAS, March 22 - March 22, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert Uhl to the Jobs and Education for Texans Grant Program Advisory Board for a term set to expire on June 19, 2025. The Board provides assistance to the Texas Workforce Commission in awarding grant funds associated with the development of new career and technical education programs at public junior colleges, public technical institutes, and independent school districts.

Robert Uhl of Farmers Branch is an attorney and managing associate at Sidley Austin LLP. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Dallas Bar Association, Dallas Association of Young Lawyers, and The Federalist Society. Additionally, he provides pro bono legal aid to veterans and is a member of the North Texas Crime Commission. Uhl received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Uhl To Jobs And Education For Texans Grant Program Advisory Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more