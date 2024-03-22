Submit Release
Governor Lamont and Commissioner Dykes on Biden Administration’s Announcement Regarding Expanded Offshore Wind Tax Credits

Governor Ned Lamont

03/22/2024

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes released the following statements regarding today’s announcement from the Biden administration on the expansion of tax incentives to support and stimulate more offshore wind projects:

Governor Lamont said, “Connecticut appreciates the Biden administration’s release of updated guidance that will ensure more offshore wind projects – and other renewable energy projects – can qualify for and receive federal clean energy tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act. Today’s guidance, which was requested by Connecticut and other states, will help to bring lower-cost offshore wind power to Connecticut ratepayers while driving new investments in our state’s communities that are leading the clean energy revolution.”

Commissioner Dykes said, “The Treasury Department’s new guidance on offshore wind tax credits is a welcome development. With this guidance in place, we look forward to developers sharpening their pencils over the coming days to ensure the bids they submit reflect the full federal tax credit savings available to provide the lowest-cost, most-competitive pricing to Connecticut ratepayers for new clean and reliable offshore wind power.”

