FAA Proposes $146,500 Penalty Against Spirit Airlines for Alleged Hazardous Materials Violations

Friday, March 22, 2024

WASHINGTON – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $146,500 civil penalty against Spirit Airlines of Miramar, Florida, for allegedly violating the Department of Transportation Hazardous Materials Regulations. 

The FAA alleges Spirit employees offered five separate shipments containing compressed oxygen cylinders to FedEx for air transportation from Detroit to New York in August and September 2022. 

FedEx employees in Detroit rejected one of the shipments because the box in which the compressed oxygen cylinder was packed was damaged, did not adhere to the Flame Penetration Resistance Test requirements, and was not properly marked or labeled.  

All five shipments were offered by Spirit employees who had not completed required hazardous materials training in the use of United States Department of Transportation Special Permit, the FAA alleges.  

Spirit has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency. 

