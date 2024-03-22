FAA Revokes Certificate of Santa Monica Propeller Service

Friday, March 22, 2024

WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order revoking the certificate of Santa Monica Propeller Service, Inc., of Santa Monica, California.

The FAA alleges that:

Between May and November 2021, the company approved four Hartzell propellers for return to service following overhauls but failed to replace certain parts per manufacturer-manual requirements. The company falsely certified it had replaced those parts and knew the certification was false.



Between January and November 2021, an unqualified person approved approximately 42 propellers for return to service. The FAA informed the company’s owner of this in December 2021 and February 2022, but unqualified personnel issued return-to-service approvals for four propellers between September 2022 and January 2023.

In March 2023, an FAA inspection of the company found additional alleged violations including:

Supervisory personnel were not appropriately certificated as a mechanic or repairman.

Personnel signing off on final inspections and maintenance releases were not appropriately certificated as a mechanic or repairman.

Repairable tags throughout the repair station were incomplete, blank and installed on serviceable and unserviceable parts.

Numerous parts stored throughout the repair station were missing the required status tags and documentation.

Multiple pieces of measuring and test equipment were overdue for calibration.

The repair station manual had not been updated in over 10 years and referenced a previous owner.

Management was unable to provide the list of products the company was authorized to work on.

Santa Monica Propeller Service surrendered its certificate to the FAA.