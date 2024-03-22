California Real Estate Brokerage Responds To NAR Settlement With Innovative Solutions For Agents And Consumers
EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) proposed settlement for class action lawsuits, Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”) in California, is leading the charge in revolutionizing real estate practices to benefit both agents and consumers. Kusuma's forward-thinking approach has long championed the autonomy of real estate agents in setting, negotiating, and collecting their own fees, particularly when working with buyers. This strategy not only empowers agents but significantly benefits consumers by providing VIP buyers with exclusive access to off-market and unlisted homes, thereby broadening their choices and opportunities beyond the traditional MLS listings.
Kusuma's innovative home selling marketing system is a game-changer in the industry, boasting a database of over 100,000 buyers in waiting and generating more than 3,000 new inquiries from potential buyers and sellers each month. This robust system ensures that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's VIP seller clients receive multiple cash offers, setting a new standard in the real estate market. Unlike traditional methods where agents passively wait for buyers, Kusuma's team actively markets to a ready and waiting pool of potential buyers, ensuring homes are sold quickly and efficiently.
This unique and proprietary home selling system aligns seamlessly with the proposals in the NAR settlement, prioritizing transparency, fairness, and consumer choice. By adopting these innovative practices, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is not only complying with new industry standards but is also setting a precedent for how real estate transactions can be conducted in a more dynamic and consumer-friendly manner.
"Our commitment at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is to always stay ahead of the curve, ensuring our practices not only meet but exceed industry standards while providing unparalleled value to our clients," said Rudy Lira Kusuma. "Our unique approach to buying and selling real estate, especially in response to the NAR settlement, demonstrates our dedication to innovation, transparency, and consumer benefit. We are proud to offer systems that empower our agents and provide our VIP clients with access to exclusive real estate opportunities."
Through Kusuma's leadership, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is redefining the real estate landscape, offering a blueprint for how agencies can thrive in a changing market while significantly enhancing the buying and selling experience for consumers.
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”), led by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, is at the forefront of redefining the real estate industry through innovative and consumer-focused practices. With a mission to provide exceptional service and results, the brokerage continues to implement systems that benefit both their agents and clients, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
