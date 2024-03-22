California Real Estate Brokerage Responds To NAR Settlement With Innovative Solutions For Agents And Consumers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) proposed settlement for class action lawsuits, Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”) in California, is leading the charge in revolutionizing real estate practices to benefit both agents and consumers. Kusuma's forward-thinking approach has long championed the autonomy of real estate agents in setting, negotiating, and collecting their own fees, particularly when working with buyers. This strategy not only empowers agents but significantly benefits consumers by providing VIP buyers with exclusive access to off-market and unlisted homes, thereby broadening their choices and opportunities beyond the traditional MLS listings.

Kusuma's innovative home selling marketing system is a game-changer in the industry, boasting a database of over 100,000 buyers in waiting and generating more than 3,000 new inquiries from potential buyers and sellers each month. This robust system ensures that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's VIP seller clients receive multiple cash offers, setting a new standard in the real estate market. Unlike traditional methods where agents passively wait for buyers, Kusuma's team actively markets to a ready and waiting pool of potential buyers, ensuring homes are sold quickly and efficiently.

This unique and proprietary home selling system aligns seamlessly with the proposals in the NAR settlement, prioritizing transparency, fairness, and consumer choice. By adopting these innovative practices, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is not only complying with new industry standards but is also setting a precedent for how real estate transactions can be conducted in a more dynamic and consumer-friendly manner.

"Our commitment at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is to always stay ahead of the curve, ensuring our practices not only meet but exceed industry standards while providing unparalleled value to our clients," said Rudy Lira Kusuma. "Our unique approach to buying and selling real estate, especially in response to the NAR settlement, demonstrates our dedication to innovation, transparency, and consumer benefit. We are proud to offer systems that empower our agents and provide our VIP clients with access to exclusive real estate opportunities."

Through Kusuma's leadership, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is redefining the real estate landscape, offering a blueprint for how agencies can thrive in a changing market while significantly enhancing the buying and selling experience for consumers.

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Carsten Phillips Inc. (doing business as “Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty”), led by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, is at the forefront of redefining the real estate industry through innovative and consumer-focused practices. With a mission to provide exceptional service and results, the brokerage continues to implement systems that benefit both their agents and clients, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

California Real Estate Brokerage Responds To NAR Settlement With Innovative Solutions For Agents And Consumers

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159 Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Company/Organization
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD, California, 91770
United States
+1 626-789-0159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
California Real Estate Brokerage Responds To NAR Settlement With Innovative Solutions For Agents And Consumers
Revolutionizing Real Estate: Rudy Lira Kusuma Launches “Guaranteed Cash Offers” System For Homeowners And Agents
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Unveils Revolutionary “Guaranteed Cash Offer” System At THE FUTURE REAL ESTATE Bootcamp
View All Stories From This Author