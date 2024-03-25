Submit Release
LAGO Innovation Fund Provides Growth Capital for TA3: Innovative Mega-Sculpting Swimwear and Apparel Brand

Investing in High-Growth E-Commerce Startup in Fashion Shapewear Category

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LAGO Innovation Fund (LAGO), supporting high-growth startups with custom term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments, announces that they have facilitated a round of growth capital for TA3, an e-commerce startup with incredible growth reaching $60M in sales since it launched in 2020. The company has generated an impressive brand following and loyalty with its patent pending design to create intensely shaping swimwear and apparel with its hyper-inclusive fashion line available in more than 100 sizes.

“We’re pleased to provide TA3 with a round of capital to help this dynamic young company reach their growth and expansion goals,” said Heather LaFreniere, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LAGO. “We’re especially proud to support a woman-owned business making its mark in such a competitive industry and exceeding expectations.”

TA3 is a direct-to-consumer business that aims to problem-solve their customers’ most important fashion challenges by creating stylish, functional quality apparel that lifts and shapes, sculpts and smooths for all body types.

“We are thrilled to be working with the LAGO Innovation Fund team who understand the enormous potential of the fashion shapewear category we are creating, and this funding will help fuel our hyper-growth and continued innovation in new categories, new markets and wholesale channels,” said Leila Shams, Founder and CEO at TA3. “We’ve had incredible success with shaping swimwear, and with customers eagerly asking for more styles and options, our initial launches of dresses and tops sold out almost immediately.”

About LAGO Innovation Fund
LAGO Innovation Fund, part of LAGO Asset Management, supports growth by delivering customized term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments to founders and investors of high-growth disruptive companies. Through its experienced team with expertise in private credit, alternative lending and venture debt capital, LAGO specializes in providing capital, typically from $3-$30MM to fuel the growth of emerging leaders in a wide range of sectors including XaaS, Mobility, AI, Climate Tech, Health + Wellness, Space Tech and E-Commerce. The company acts as a partner to structure founder-friendly investments that provide incremental, longer-term investable capital to drive market penetration and ultimately the value of your business. To learn more, visit LAGO Innovation Fund and follow us on LinkedIn.

About TA3
TA3 was founded in 2020 during the depths of quarantine and has become an instant success since its first products were launched. Fashion that lifts, sculpts and smooths. To get snatched visit TA3 and follow us on Instagram, FB and TikTok.

