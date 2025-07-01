ePosting Announces Full Public Launch of New Job Search & Referral Marketplace

Photo: ePosting

ePosting is transforming the referral space by making referrals accessible, easy and rewarding for people everywhere through our unique platform” — William Chung, CEO & Founder of ePosting

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ePosting – an innovative, peer-to-peer referral marketplace connecting users to jobs, services and building professional networks with rewards through its structured platform – announces a full public launch, having completed its Beta phase and a successful pilot program. Now with this wide-scale release, the company will reach larger audiences with key developments for a smarter, more secure, feature-rich experience. These include a streamlined referral process between a job seeker and job poster, algorithm driven recommendations, AI-powered profile builder, robust notifications for time-sensitive updates and enhanced security and payment protections.There is also a growing selection of featured job opportunities being added to the site every week, and users have the option to “request a referral” if there isn’t a direct referral included from the start. These job postings cover a wide range of regions and industries such as technology, building and manufacturing, marketing, communications and more, and are reviewed by the ePosting team for accuracy and availability, where possible.“We are excited to launch ePosting with the purpose of making referrals accessible, easy and rewarding for people everywhere,” noted William Chung , CEO & Founder of ePosting. “We’re working to transform the referral space by improving the job search system and addressing the psychological burden of career transitions through our core design principles, Beta testing insights and meaningful reflections about our platform.”The ePosting DifferenceThe service is completely free to sign up with no upfront costs, fees or subscription requirements for users to get started. ePosting goes beyond the traditional job search and referrals dynamic by directly connecting job seekers and job posters through its structured platform and importantly, providing monetary rewards in the process. It utilizes a comprehensive rating and verification system to review and approve all users and job postings to ensure a high quality, productive referral engagement experience towards a potential professional match.The platform features a user-centric, intuitive design with a personal dashboard that serves as a central hub. Here users can access tools and tips to help optimize their referral journey. Key benefits include: tracking activity and progress, timely notifications and workflow information, and personalized recommendations at each stage to help guide the referral process.ePosting Feature Highlights- Expanded Marketplace Access: Now serving users beyond an initial pilot network, ePosting enables connections across industries, geographies and experience levels.- New Job Opportunities Added Weekly: Fresh referral-ready job posts are updated every day, giving users more chances to find the right fit or earn referral rewards.- Features Built from User Feedback: New capabilities including improved navigation, simplified workflows (easy 3-click request for referrals), and better visibility into a referral status are the direct result of user input.- Smart Recommendations: An upgraded algorithm-driven engine delivers personalized job and referral suggestions, helping users to take action faster and more accurately.- AI-Powered Profile Builder: Users can create optimized profiles in minutes to highlight their skills, experiences and referral potential.- Robust Notifications: Real-time, time-sensitive alerts ensure users never miss critical updates whether it’s a referral deadline, employer response or new opportunity.- Enhanced Security and Payment Protection: With upgraded protocols, using a modern, cloud tech stack for high performance, responsive and scalable infrastructure, users can engage in the referral process with confidence, knowing their data and earnings are protected end-to-end.About ePostingePosting is transforming the job search and hiring process with its innovative peer-to-peer referral marketplace where users can search job postings, connect with trusted referrals, discover new talent and opportunities – and get paid for it. By unlocking earning potential that benefits job seekers or “refer-ees”, job posters or “refer-ers” and employers alike, we empower users to optimize the referral engagement process by building meaningful connections and getting rewarded for their network, knowledge and insights. It's free to sign up and to learn more visit ePosting.com and Linkedin

ePosting: A Referral Marketplace

