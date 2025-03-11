LAGO Innovation Fund Facilitates Funding for EVERYWHERE Communications

Innovative technology is critical to people's welfare, and we're pleased to provide EVERYWHERE Communications with capital to scale their life-saving Global SOS, Tracking and Messaging solutions” — Heather La Freniere, Co-founder and Managing Partner of LAGO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LAGO Innovation Fund (LAGO), a private credit fund supporting high-growth companies announced that it has provided a debt facility to EVERYWHERE Communications , a leading global provider of software communications solutions to enterprise and government customers. The EVERYWHERE Platform consists of three integrated components to enhance situational awareness, provide actionable intelligence, and ensure seamless team connectivity. Through the EVERYWHERE Hub, EVERYWHERE Mobile App, and satellite communication devices, the platform improves productivity and supports global worker safety and duty of care.“Innovative technology plays a critical role in the welfare of individuals and their teams, and we appreciate the opportunity to support EVERYWHERE Communications with the capital they need to scale their life-saving Global SOS, Tracking and Messaging solutions for the private and public sectors,” noted Heather La Freniere, Co-founder and Managing Partner of LAGO.The EVERYWHERE Platform provides seamless connectivity, ensuring that mobile teams remain connected and protected regardless of location or geography, globally. The company provides software solutions for enterprise customers in Forestry, Humanitarian Aid, Mining, Oil and Gas Exploration, Media, Conservation, Security and Utilities as well as government solutions supporting Wildland Firefighting, State and National Parks, and more.“At EVERYWHERE Communications, our mission is to keep our customers’ mobile workforces Always Connected™,” said Patrick Shay, CEO of EVERYWHERE Communications. “The financial support from LAGO has been instrumental in accelerating our growth in connecting and protecting mobile operators around the world. Our platform will continue to connect and protect organizations’ most important asset—their people.”John Cannon, Founder of Spring Rock Capital , EVERYWHERE board member, and who introduced the two teams adds, “In an increasingly accessible yet complicated world, EVERYWHERE Communications makes the aspiration of global connectivity a reality in mission-critical environments. As a feature rich software provider for entities managing people across difficult geographical environments, EVERYWHERE provides seamless solutions to a continuously expanding array of customers.”About LAGOLAGO Innovation Fund, part of LAGO Asset Management, is an alternative credit firm supporting high-growth companies by delivering customized term loan credit facilities and equity co-investments to founders and investors. Through its experienced team with expertise in private credit, LAGO specializes in providing capital, typically from $5-$50MM to fuel the growth of emerging leaders in a wide range of industry sectors including XaaS, Mobility, AI, Climate Tech, Space Tech, Health + Wellness, Clean Beauty + Skincare and E-Commerce. The company acts as a partner to structure founder-friendly investments that provide incremental, longer-term investable capital to drive market penetration and build business value towards sustainable success in the future. To learn more, visit LAGO Innovation Fund ( https://www.lagoinnovation.com/ ) and follow on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/lago-innovation-fund ).About EVERYWHERE CommunicationsEVERYWHERE Communications delivers secure, reliable, and real-time communications for enterprise and government organizations operating in remote and challenging environments. Trusted by over 400 customers across 150+ countries, our purpose-built platform seamlessly integrates satellite, cellular, and wireless networks to provide messaging, location monitoring, dynamic data visualization, and actionable insights. The EVERYWHERE Platform ensures operational continuity, enhances team safety, and optimizes resource allocation—empowering organizations that depend on uninterrupted communication to connect and protect their most valuable asset: their people. No matter where your teams are, you are Always Connected™. Learn more at www.everywherecomms.com About Spring Rock CapitalSpring Rock Capital was founded by John Cannon in 2009, and has invested approximately $50 million of equity capital on investments in the Security industry; Technology-enabled sectors with recurring revenue-based business models; and high-margin Niche Manufacturing businesses. For more information, please see our Investment Portfolio ( https://qrco.de/bekTN5 ).

