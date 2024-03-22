Two Disaster Recovery Centers Set to Open March 25; Two Others to Close March 23

LANSING, Mich. – Two more Disaster Recovery Centers are scheduled to open at 8 a.m., Monday, March 25, in Kent and Wayne (Detroit) counties to help residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne counties continue their recovery after the Aug. 24-26, 2023, severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. The locations of the centers will be announced soon.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Monday, April 8, 2024.

The recovery centers in Oakland and Ionia counties will close permanently at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23.

Regular operating hours for the recovery centers are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday, except for the Wayne County (South East) center in Taylor, which closes at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All centers are closed Sundays.

The centers closing March 23 are at these locations:

Oakland County:

South Lyon City Hall

335 S. Warren St.

South Lyon, MI 48178

Ionia County:

Boston Township Hall​

30 Center St.

Saranac, MI 48881

To find locations of all open recovery centers, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. You may visit any center for assistance.

You don’t need to visit a recovery center to apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of your application. The easiest way to reach FEMA is to call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. to help you apply, answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. You also may go online to DisasterAssistance.govor download the FEMA App.

For more information about the disaster recovery operation in Michigan, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4757.