Submit Release
News Search

There were 223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,609 in the last 365 days.

From Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye

AZERBAIJAN, March 22 - 22 March 2024, 15:55

To Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed Mrs. Aliyeva,

On behalf of the Turkish nation and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Novruz, a celebration of hope, renewal, and solidarity that has been our shared tradition for millennia.

I wish Your Excellency health, happiness, and success, and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan a year full of prosperity and peace, hoping to spread the love, unity, and brotherhood symbolized by Novruz beyond our countries and regions.

 

Cevdet Yilmaz

Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye

You just read:

From Cevdet Yilmaz, Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more