Governor Newsom Expands Storm State of Emergency, Requests Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Early February Storms

Published: Mar 22, 2024

SACRAMENTO – Supporting the ongoing recovery from early February storms, Governor Gavin Newsom today expanded the storm state of emergency declared last month to 11 additional counties – Alameda, Butte, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Monterey, Sacramento, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Sonoma and Sutter – and requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for several communities impacted by widespread flooding, mudslides and debris flows during the storms.

The Presidential Major Disaster Declaration request includes the counties of Butte, Glenn, Los Angeles, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Sutter and Ventura. If approved, the declaration would make available federal public assistance funding to help state, tribal and local governments cover emergency response and recovery costs. The request also includes funding for hazard mitigation efforts statewide. A copy of the Governor’s request can be found here.

The emergency proclamation directs Caltrans to request immediate federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction, among other provisions. A copy of the proclamation can be found here.

###