St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4002082

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Drew Cota

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 03/22/24

LOCATION: VSP St. Johnsbury – 1068 US Route 5, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

ACCUSED: Patrick Salisbury

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Dwayne Salisbury

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keeseville, NY

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 22, 2024, a vehicle reported stolen out of Keeseville, New York, was located at the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks. The operator, Patrick Salisbury, age 32, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of stolen property. The owner of the vehicle, Dwayne Salisbury, who is the father of the accused, had reported the vehicle as stolen to the New York State Police on March 21, 2024. Patrick Salisbury was issued a criminal citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on May 13, 2024, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 05/18/24

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Drew Cota

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks

Office: 802-748-3111

Drew.Cota@vermont.gov