St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4002082
TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Drew Cota
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 03/22/24
LOCATION: VSP St. Johnsbury – 1068 US Route 5, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property
ACCUSED: Patrick Salisbury
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Dwayne Salisbury
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keeseville, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 22, 2024, a vehicle reported stolen out of Keeseville, New York, was located at the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks. The operator, Patrick Salisbury, age 32, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of stolen property. The owner of the vehicle, Dwayne Salisbury, who is the father of the accused, had reported the vehicle as stolen to the New York State Police on March 21, 2024. Patrick Salisbury was issued a criminal citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on May 13, 2024, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 05/18/24
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
