Submit Release
News Search

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,611 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

               

CASE#: 24A4002082

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Drew Cota                                                   

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 03/22/24

LOCATION: VSP St. Johnsbury – 1068 US Route 5, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Patrick Salisbury                                                                                         

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Dwayne Salisbury

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keeseville, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On March 22, 2024, a vehicle reported stolen out of Keeseville, New York, was located at the St. Johnsbury State Police barracks.  The operator, Patrick Salisbury, age 32, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, was taken into custody on suspicion of possession of stolen property.  The owner of the vehicle, Dwayne Salisbury, who is the father of the accused, had reported the vehicle as stolen to the New York State Police on March 21, 2024.  Patrick Salisbury was issued a criminal citation to appear in Caledonia County Criminal Court on May 13, 2024, at 0830 hours.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 05/18/24

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED LOCATION:       

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

Detective Sergeant Drew Cota

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks

Office: 802-748-3111

Drew.Cota@vermont.gov 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Possession of Stolen Property

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more