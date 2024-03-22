CBP officers seize $114K in unreported currency at Brownsville Port of Entry

BROWNSVILLE, Texas– U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Brownsville Port of Entry recently seized over $114,000 in unreported currency hidden within a vehicle during an outbound examination.

“This is the second outbound seizure of more than $100,000 in unreported currency in South Texas this week and reflects the vigilance and determination of our frontline officers to advance our border security mission,” said Acting Port Director Michael Reyes, Brownsville Port of Entry. “These types of seizures, often proceeds from illicit activity, have a more direct and financial impact on transnational criminal organizations, negating the profit potential of such activity.”

Stacks and bundles containing $114,020 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry

The seizure occurred on Thursday, March 21 at the Free Trade Bridge at Los Indios when a CBP officer referred a southbound vehicle driven by a 52-year-old male U.S. citizen for secondary examination. During the examination, CBP officers utilized canines and nonintrusive inspection systems and discovered a total of $114,020 in unreported currency concealed within the vehicle.



CBP officers seized the currency. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

