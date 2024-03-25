Heather Dunn Joins SSI Healthcare Revenue Cycle Solutions as President

RCR|HUB, Your RCM Online Resource

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES , March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RCR|HUB is thrilled to announce exciting news for the healthcare revenue cycle (RCM) CommUnity – Heather Dunn is joining the esteemed team at SSI Healthcare Revenue Cycle Solutions!

A Perfect Fit for Growth and Success

Heather brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in RCM. Her dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence make her a perfect fit to lead SSI into the next chapter of growth and success.

Longstanding Collaboration Leads to Powerful Partnership

This isn't just any new hire – it's a reunion! Diana Allen, President and CEO at SSI, has known Heather for years within the RCM space. "Having collaborated with Heather for so long," Diana says, "I'm truly honored to welcome her to SSI as our new President. Her dedication, expertise, and passion are exactly what we need to keep thriving."

Heather's Vision: Building Bridges and Creating Positive Change

Heather is excited about the future. "This role gives me a platform to leverage my experience," she says. "I'll be building bridges, fostering relationships, and driving positive change that benefits providers, payers, and most importantly, patients."

Heather's appointment marks a significant milestone for SSI, solidifying their position as a leading innovator in healthcare RCM.

About SSI:

The SSI Group, LLC (SSI) has been a leader in RCM for over 35 years, recently recognized as the top choice for client satisfaction by Black Book Research. They offer a comprehensive suite of solutions, from claims management to patient access and RCM performance insights. Their team of experts is dedicated to delivering exceptional client experiences, ensuring cleaner claims, fewer denials, and timely payments.

About RCR|HUB:

RCR|HUB is a leading platform connecting RCM professionals. They provide valuable resources, networking opportunities, and career advancement support through specialized resources and publications, fostering a thriving RCM community.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact:

